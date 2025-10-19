The Hornets dominated the first half, eventually taking the lead on 37 minutes through Danny Barker's excellent diving header.

But the hosts hit back less than ten minutes into the second half, Eddie Simon firing home into the far corner.

Rodrigues was summoned from the bench on the hour, and proved to be Horsham’s hero at Longmead.

The Brazilian produced an unbelievable finish with eight minutes remaining to send the three points back to West Sussex.

The Hornets’ 2-1 success moves them up to 11th in National League South – and to within a point of the play-off places.

Horsham travel to 18th-placed Dagenham & Redbridge on Tuesday evening, 7.45pm kick-off.

Meanwhile, the Hornets have been drawn at home to SCFL Premier outfit Crawley Down Gatwick in the third round of the Sussex Senior Cup.

All third round ties must be played on or before Wednesday, November 19.

