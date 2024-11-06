After a goalless first half, Jimmy Wild fired hosts Chichester in front of 76 minutes from the penalty spot.

But Wild went from hero to villain as he unintentionally diverted Harvey Sparks’ free-kick into his own goal with seven minutes remaining.

The draw leaves Chichester ninth in the Isthmian Premier, just four points off the play-offs, while the Hornets sit a point and a place behind in tenth.

This Saturday sees Chichester City entertain Hashtag United, while Horsham make the trip to Cray Valley Paper Mills.

Here is a selection of excellent photos from the West Sussex derby courtesy of John Lines.

