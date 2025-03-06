Dominic Di Paola paid tribute to the ‘unbelievable’ Horsham FC supporters who made the trip to the top-of-the-table Isthmian Premier clash at Dartford.

Around 200 away supporters made the journey to Princes Park as the third-placed Hornets suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat against the second-placed Darts.

The club had similar big numbers at the likes of Lewes, Dover Athletic and Billericay Town in the league this season.

Di Paola lavished praise on the ‘amazing’ travelling Hornets fans, and revealed his players had been inspired to ‘give so much’ by the vociferous away following.

He said: “They’ve been unbelievable. They maybe didn’t have an enjoyable day on Saturday, but I think they’ve had an enjoyable season.

“There’s a band of them that go to away games and create a great atmosphere. We’re going in the right direction for away travel.

“The support is absolutely exceptional now. I go back to the dark days when we had a loyal following of eight-to-20.

“You look at it now, and everywhere I looked on Saturday there were Horsham fans - just like at Dover, and just like at Billericay. You’re looking at these games and they’re coming out in force.

“But it’s frustrating when you can’t give them a win. I think we’ve given them some good moments again this season.

“The positivity from the supporters over the last three years has been brilliant. It’s been phenomenal, especially away from home.

“The away support on Saturday was amazing. They never stopped cheering, they never stopped supporting the boys - and the boys appreciate it. They give so much because they get such good support.

“They run together the two, so long may it continue. The more we get to these away games, the bigger the difference it makes.”

Horsham host 11th-placed Wingate & Finchley this Saturday.

The Millers are currently unbeaten in four, picking up 10 points from a possible 12.

Ahead of the game, Di Paola admitted his squad was a ‘bit thin on the ground’ after their exertions at Dartford last weekend.

He said: “Cookie [Charlie Hester-Cook] is still a doubt, Harvey [Sparks] is playing with a knock, and we’ve got [captain Jack] Brivio out, so we’re a bit thin on the ground. There were a few sore bodies on Saturday.

“We’re not bare bones, but we’re down to a fit 16. There’s not much margin for a bench at the moment, but we’ll be fine.

“Saturday might be an opportunity to give one or two that have done well off the bench a start.”