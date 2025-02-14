Dominic Di Paola admitted his priority remains to accrue as many points as possible after Horsham FC moved up to third in the Isthmian Premier.

The Hornets moved within a point of leaders Dartford after a 2-1 win at Sussex rivals Whitehawk on Saturday.

Dartford drew 0-0 with Chichester City in midweek to make that a two-point gap but the Hornets are well-placed for the run-in.

Isaac Philpot fired Horsham in front on 14 minutes at Whitehawk before James Hammond doubled the advantage from the spot 10 minutes later.

Imran Kayani reduced the deficit but the Hornets held out to claim an 11th win in 12.

Di Paola said: “In the first half, I thought we were excellent. We followed the game plan brilliantly.

“But then the game changed a little bit. We weren’t under any sort of threat up to the hour mark, but then the referee allowed a free-kick to be played quickly from the wrong position and they scored from it.

“They gave them a real boost and gave them some impetus in the game. That was frustrating, to be perfectly honest, because it should have been a lot easier than it was.

Horsham celebrate scoring their second at Whitehawk. Picture by John Lines

“To be fair, they still didn’t really trouble us apart from a corner at the end where we’ve not dealt with it particularly well.

“It was a really professional away performance. We knew it was a tough game we were going to face, so we’re pleased to get the win and move on.”

Next up for Horsham are three ‘monumental tussles’ with Kent opposition - starting this Saturday at home to Chatham Town.

Despite Horsham’s excellent form, Di Paola admitted all he wanted to do was put some distance between the third-placed Hornets and the chasing pack.

He added: “The Dartford game [a 3-1 home defeat in December] is still in the back of my mind. That was not that long ago and we were midtable and I was thinking that this was going to be a season where we have a drop.

“My priority at the moment is putting some distance between us and the chasing pack for the play-offs.

“We’ve got Chatham, we’ve got Cray Valley coming up [next Saturday], and we’ve got Dartford away [on March 1] - we’ve got some monumental tussles to come in the next two or three weeks.

“The boys are working really hard to get us as many points as we can, and that’s been the priority all season.”

Meanwhile, the club is gauging interest in coach travel to the Hornets’ forthcoming Sussex Senior Cup semi-final in Lancing on Tuesday, March 11.

If you are interested please e-mail [email protected] by Sunday evening (February 16).