Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dominic Di Paola is wary of the threat Littlehampton Town will pose to Horsham FC when the two sides meet in this evening’s showpiece Sussex Transport Senior Cup final at Brighton’s Amex Stadium.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Golds are renowned for their cup exploits after their fairytale run to the 2021-22 FA Vase final at Wembley, which saw them become the first team in Sussex to reach such an occasion.

The Isthmian South East outfit, whose squad includes former Hornets Dean Lovegrove, George Gaskin, Scott Kirkwood and Kieron Pamment, reached their first Sussex Transport Senior Cup final in 34 years by sensationally beating National League South high flyers Eastbourne Borough 2-1 in the last four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham, meanwhile, are looking to cap an extraordinary season – which included winning the Isthmian Premier on the final day of the campaign and another run to the first round of the FA Cup – by winning more silverware at the Amex.

Horsham players celebrate with fans after the Isthmian League presentation last Thursday - will they be repeating these scenes tonight? Picture by John Lines

Having gone 48 years without winning the Senior Cup, the Hornets are now a game away from lifting the trophy for the second season in a row, courtesy of a 1-0 win over Brighton under-21s in the semi-finals.

Horsham are holders of the cup, having beaten Hastings United 3-0 in the 2024 final.

The Hornets are bidding to become the first team since Brighton’s under-21s to lift the Sussex Transport Senior Cup in consecutive seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion’s youngsters lifted the trophy in 2016-17 and 2017-18 respectively – beating Crawley Town in both finals.

Di Paola said: “We know exactly what Littlehampton are all about. They are a cup team. That’s what makes them tick.

“Their managers should know a bit about us because they both played for me. Mitch [Hand] and George [Gaskin] have both been players for me down the years, so they’ll know what I’m all about!

“A cup final is a cup final. It’s always really tough. It’s a really, really big game for the club again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think by all accounts we’ve sold a lot of tickets from a Horsham point of view. Hopefully, we’ll have a really big crowd down there again and it can be another great occasion for the club.

“The boys will give everything again to try and win it.”