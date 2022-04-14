Horsham FC win first trophy for 19 years - and it's worth the wait

Horsham's players and fans enjoy the Velocity Trophy win / Picture: Horsham FC

Backed by more than 300 fans at Aveley FC, Dom Di Paola's side never looked like anything other than winners as they scored two in each half - including a doulbe by inspirational captain Jack Brivio - to lift the prize.

The club tweeted afterwards: "19 years since our last major knockout trophy…it was worth the wait."

Lee Harding opened the scoring on 22 minutes and after Brivio's double - on 33 and 49 - had made the cup all but safe, Charlie Hester-Cook added a fourth just after the hour.

Players, staff and fans celebrated in great style afterwards and you can bet there are some sore Horsham heads today.

Di Paola told us he felt the cup was the perfect reward for a long season in which his players had given their all. By the time they have played their final three league games the Hornets will have played 60 games - having reached the first round proper of the FA Cup and the semi-finals of the Sussex Senior Cup.

He said: "It's a reward we deserve, I think. We played really well - we were on it from the first minute. You don't really expect results like that in cup finals but when we get the bit between the teeth we go for it and can beat good sides - as we have shown in wins against teams like Kingstonian and Folkestone this season.

"We were 2-0 up at half-time and knew they'd have to commit men forward so we kept going and made it safe with plenty of time to spare. We never really felt troubled. We had a fantastic number of fans there making a noise and I was pleased with everything about the night.

"The club have not won a trophy for a long time. God knows when the last one was, I couldn't tell you! So it was long overdue."

Di Paola said although Horsham had struggled at times for league form this term, they'd certainly have been happy if told at the start of the season they'd get to the FA Cup first round, Sussex Senior semis, win a cup and end in mid-table.

"Occasions like this one and Carlisle are ones the fans will remember for a long time - and I don't think we'd have got in the play-offs even without all the cup games. So if this is the difference between finishing say ninth or 13th then I think we've done it the right way round.

"We let ourselves down a bit against Brighton in the county cup semi-final and I think this makes up for it."

Now Di Paola's aim is to keep the squad together and have a serious go for glory next season. "We brought in nine new players last summer and you don't really want to do that again and again. I'd hope the vast majority stay and we can build on this season next time.

"We've basically used a suqad of about 16 or 17 all season. Sam Howes has played in goal in every game and quite a few players must have played close to 50 games. They've given everything and there's only been about three games where we've not been on it. That's why this cup is fully deserved by these players."

Di Paola paid tribute to double scorer Brivio. "He has had a brilliant season, I've played him in all sorts of positions but he's been a great leader. It's great he got a bit of the glory in the final."