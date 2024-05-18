Horsham FC Women gear up for historic cup final
The Hornets aim to crown a fantastic first season in women’s football with silverware when they meet Saltdean United’s Development Squad at Lancing’s Culver Road.
An excellent debut SCWGFL Premier campaign saw Horsham finish third – but the Hornets will be meeting a Saltdean side who topped the table after losing just once in the league all season.
Horsham emulated their male counterparts by making it through to a county cup final after beating Shoreham 3-1 in March.
Siobhan Bridgewater’s double and Izzy Donnelly’s effort booked the Hornets’ place in the final, which kicks-off at 5pm.
