Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Horsham FC Women are hoping to create more history for the club in this evening’s (May 18) SCWGFL Challenge Cup final.

The Hornets aim to crown a fantastic first season in women’s football with silverware when they meet Saltdean United’s Development Squad at Lancing’s Culver Road.

An excellent debut SCWGFL Premier campaign saw Horsham finish third – but the Hornets will be meeting a Saltdean side who topped the table after losing just once in the league all season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham emulated their male counterparts by making it through to a county cup final after beating Shoreham 3-1 in March.

Horsham FC Women line up before their semi-final against Shoreham. Picture by John Lines

Siobhan Bridgewater’s double and Izzy Donnelly’s effort booked the Hornets’ place in the final, which kicks-off at 5pm.

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.