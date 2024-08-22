Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Horsham FC Women will make their bow in the Women’s FA Cup this season.

Horsham’s women’s side will visit near-neighbours Horsham Sparrows in the first qualifying round on Sunday, September 1.

After choosing not to enter in last year’s inaugural campaign, the Hornets will embark on their very own road to Wembley aiming to create more club history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham FC Women joint-manager Steve McGrane said: “I’m over the moon that we are in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup for the first time.

Horsham FC Women will make their bow in the Women’s FA Cup this season. Picture by John Lines

“It is really important for clubs at our level, and we’re really looking forward to it!

“I have managed a team in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup before, and I know how special these games are for players and supporters.

“It will be a tough game against Sparrows, our local derby. They have a good, experienced manager who has been in the game for a long time, and they have made some good signings this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We encourage all HFC fans to come down and support the team, especially as we’re playing away from home. This will mean a lot to the team on this special occasion.”

Karen Bridgewater, who has moved up from captain to become joint-manager alongside McGrane for the upcoming campaign, said: “I’m really excited for this one, as it’s my first cup campaign since retiring as a player, and now as joint-manager and coach of the squad, I can’t wait to see the team in competitive cup action.

“The Adobe Women’s FA Cup is a great competition, and one all players enjoy being part of. This competition in particular has made massive strides for the women’s game, and to be part of that again is fantastic. Plus it’s history being made for the club

“The players have worked really hard in pre-season, implementing the ways we would like them to play, and I am looking forward to being part of it again. See you all there!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newly-announced Hornets captain Leigh-Anne Bridgewater said: “The squad are really looking forward to playing in our first round qualifying Adobe Women’s FA Cup match.

“Not every player gets to say they have played in the most prestigious women’s cup competition! Some of the squad have precious memories, ready to add some more and for some it will be their very first experience.

“It will be a privilege to captain the side in the club’s first appearance. Hornets fans, please come along to support and cheer on the squad on this special occasion!”

Kicking off at 2pm, the game will take place at the home of Slinfold FC – Cherrytree Farm, Hayes Lane, Slinfold, RH13 0SQ – and it’s free entry for all.