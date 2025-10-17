Dominic Di Paola hailed the battling qualities of his side ahead of Horsham FC’s National League South trip to Tonbridge Angels.

The Hornets have been beset by injuries this season, with Di Paola only having 12 fit players at his disposal for last weekend’s visit to Dover Athletic.

But despite their injury woes, the threadbare Hornets have produced brilliant away performances at National League South high-flyers Hornchurch and Dover, and at Whitehawk in the Sussex Senior Cup.

And Di Paola had nothing but praise for his players, lauding the squad’s tremendous work ethic, spirit and desire.

Charlie Hester-Cook in action for Horsham at Dover Athletic. Pictures by John Lines

He said: “There’s a reason why we’ve had success. We’ve got good lads. They will always give their all.

“Hammo [James Hammond] has not been able to run for the last three games. Obviously he’s a good footballer and he scored a great goal on Saturday, but he’s not able to run.

“We played Greg [Luer at Dover] and he’s got a bit of a calf problem, but they all want to play and give it their all.

“That side of it is never an issue at Horsham, but we just want to do more and get more points on the board and have more success and be looking up the table, not looking down the table.

Horsham supporters will be on their travels for the fourth game in a row when they visit Tonbridge Angels tomorrow

“That’s the frustrating point at the moment but in terms of effort from the players, I can’t criticise them. We’ve probably got the smallest squad in this league, and that’s the only difference between us and some of the other clubs.

“Dover had some problems on Saturday. They had two or three boys missing, although they did have quite a strong bench. We named Sami [El-Abd, Horsham coach] on the bench but he wasn’t going to play, and we had our youth keeper on the bench too. We were thin.

“I just hope we get all the luck in the world during the second half of the season. I’m certain if we get a settled side out, so people can get a bit of cohesion into what they’re doing, that will really help us.”

Tomorrow’s opponents Tonbridge sit 15th in the National League South – but only goal difference separates them from the 13th-placed Hornets.

The Angels have already made a managerial change this season, with Millwall legend Alan Dunne replacing ex-Lewes boss Craig Nelson.

Tonbridge have won three out of five games since Dunne’s appointment on September 22 – but they suffered an FA Cup shock last weekend, going down 3-1 at home to division-below Chatham Town in the fourth qualifying round.

Di Paola said: “They’ve picked up form with the new guy in. He’s an experienced guy. He was at Bromley during all their success as assistant manager. He knows the level.

“We’re expecting another tough game. We would have liked to have played them before the new guy came in, but that’s just the way it goes. It’s going to be another tough away day.

“If we can get two or three boys back in the building, they won’t be 100% sharp, but they’ll be able to carry some of the burden. We’ve just got to go up there and attack it like we have done.”

Di Paola said Jake Elliott, Lee Harding and Rhys Murphy were ‘creeping closer’ to full fitness, while skipper Jack Brivio was available again following the birth of his first child.

New signing Archie Harland-Goddard could make his Hornets debut tomorrow following his move from Chertsey Town.

Following Saturday’s trip to Kent, Horsham travel to fourth-from-bottom Dagenham & Redbridge on Tuesday evening for their fifth away game in a row.