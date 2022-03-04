The Hornets can match their best-ever run in the competition with a win over Heath next Tuesday.

Horsham reached the semis in 2019-20 but their home tie against Cheshunt and the rest of the tournament was cancelled then abandoned in the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before that the Hornets have to visit high-flying Bishop’s Stortford.

The Blues sit second in the Isthmian Premier, eight points behind leaders Worthing.

Di Paola said: “I’ve not really thought about it [the Haywards Heath tie]. I just want to get Saturday out of the way.

Dominic Di Paola says Horsham FC’s home Velocity Trophy quarter-final with Sussex neighbours Haywards Heath Town can wait as he keeps his attention on this Saturday’s Isthmian Premier clash at Bishop’s Stortford. Picture by Steve Robards

“That’s how I work. I just think it’s important to focus on Bishop’s Stortford.

“It’s going to be a tough game. It’s a tough place to go and they’re flying and doing really well this year.

“Once we get Saturday out of the way we’ll look up on that one and see where we are for player availability and take a look at that.

“They [Haywards Heath] have changed their manager so we’re not too sure what they’re about at the moment.

“We want to try to keep the season alive. We’re in midtable and there’s not too much excitement there so we’ll attack that one after Saturday.”

Defender Will Miles is a doubt for the trip to Hertfordshire after tweaking his back in the draw with Cray Wanderers.