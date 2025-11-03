Horsham U18s stay top

By Kev Gargini
Contributor
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 08:20 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 08:24 GMT
Austin smashing in the third
Austin smashing in the third
Horsham U18 5, 1 Crawley Down U18

After a wet morning, the sun shone for this SCFL (North) clash. Crawley Down started brightly, taking an early lead, but Horsham stayed composed and soon took control.

The 5–1 scoreline reflected Horsham’s attacking intent and their ability to recover from setbacks. What stood out most, however, was their maturity — they showed patience in possession, discipline in defence, and determination in every challenge.

Even after securing a comfortable lead, the Hornets continued to press, displaying a hunger that bodes well for the rest of their campaign.

Goals from J Hawley, A Sullivan, C Austin (2), and M Papacharalambous sealed a convincing win for the league leaders.

Crawley Down can take positives from their bright start and moments of attacking intent, but they will know they were ultimately outclassed by a well-organised and confident side.

Next up: Horsham host Steyning Town, while Crawley Down face Southwater FC at home.

