Horsham YM added a new venue to their much travelled itinerary with their first ever visit to Southern Combination League newcomers, fourth-placed Guernsey, one spot above YM pre match.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it was a great trip with YM completing a hat-trick of wins with nine goals scored and just two conceded, thrilled YM Manager Liam Giles praising his side’s determination and work rate.

This was a very long day for YM, with players and officials meeting at Gatwick at 7am for the 160-mile flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With considerable home advantage to the hosts, YM showed no sign of travel fatigue and, after twice getting the ball in the net only to be ruled offside and then hitting the crossbar, they took the lead in the 17th minute through an Ousmane Balde Dansoko penalty.

Horsham YM on their way to Guernsey

However, the advantage was shortlived, the Green Lions immediately equalising.

YM, though, went back in front just past the half-hour mark when Jesse Sentamu rounded the keeper to score, and it got even better when Noel Fisher prised open Guernsey at the back once more to tap home.

Guernsey responded with an excellent free kick right on half-time but YM led 3-2 at the break, when the lead might have been considerably greater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resuming, YM, facing the wind, rang the changes and had to come up with an outstanding second half defensive display to deny thrusting Guernsey the equaliser.

The Channel Islanders headed one chance on to the post from a corner, but YM crowned a memorable day with the three points to leapfrog Guernsey into fourth in the tightly bunched upper table below runaway leaders Haywards Heath.

Giles told the County Times: “The way we started with so much pace and energy was incredible and to be leading against such a big, strong side at the break was a fairy story. Then they changed their format and came at us hard, as we knew they would, so it was great to hold them off!”

YM return to their Herbert Direct Stadium at Gorings Mead on Saturday to take on 13th-placed Eastbourne United.