Horsham YMCA have named Mark Hawthorne and Charlie Oatway as interim managers following the resignation of Dean Carden.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long term servant of the club Carden stepped down as manager on Sunday and was the first to wish “good luck “ to his former team-mate on X.

Hawthorne has a wealth of experience and can name Crystal Palace, Sheffield United, Walsall, Torquay United, Crawley Town and Horsham as his previous clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His assistant, Charlie Oatway, spent a large part of his long career at Brighton and Hove Albion and is famous for having all of the names of the QPR 1973 team as his middle names – his parents are huge fans. He has recently been an assistant to Gus Poyet in Greece and Spain.

Mark Hawthorne, interim Horsham YMCA boss

YM chaiman Mike Whiteford stated: ‘With the resignation of Dean Carden, the club is fortunate to be able secure the services of two such experienced football people as Mark and Charlie to look after our first team matters at such short notice, and everyone at YM will be working to ensure that that Mark and Charlie can move the first team forward.”

If results go their way their interim status could be changed to permanent, however others will doubtless be eyeing up the role too...