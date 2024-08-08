Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham YMCA’s fine start to the Southern Combination premier season continued with a 2-1 midweek home win over AFC Varndeanians.

It followed their weekend win over Newhaven in the FA Cup and leaves them top of the early table with six points out of six.

YM came into the match as favourites after netting eight goals against the Vs last season. However, the boys from Brighton have welcomed their top striker Tommy Boyle back to the club – he scored a hat trick against YM in 2022.

The home team came into the game buzzing after two great victories; the Vs, however, had lost their past two matches and were desperate for the win.

Horsham YMCA have had a winning start to 2024-25 in league and cup | Picture: Beth Chapman

YM came out of the blocks fast and pushed the Vs back on to the edge of their box. The first opportunity came in the second minute, and chances kept coming. And when Josh Neathey took a corner which flew high towards the back post, the keeper, on the back foot, could only fumble it into his own net.

Neathey was the beating heart of the team and was directing play from the middle with Mitch Clark.

The second goal on 20 minutes was through the middle – a few quick passes through the midfield with Dugdale created a chance for the energetic Luke Roberts. Luke’s shot was parried by Nealsgrove but he was fast enough to make it to the rebound and slide it home.

Two-nil and things were looking great for the home team.

The Vs came out in the second half looking a different team.

YM didn’t know what had hit them. Wave after wave of attacks came – but the back four held strong with the exceptional Aaron Jeal in goal dominating his area. YM were left with long passes for their strikers to chase, an unenviable and exhausting task.

The toughest battle on the pitch was between the classy right-back Callum Jardim and the mesmerising Vs winger Damian Theodore. The winger had the speed, the stepovers and the confidence to take anyone on.

YM did their best a to stop him, which wasn’t always legal. Jardim and Theodore both looked like they enjoyed the challenge. Ben Chowney wasn’t as fortunate and was sent for an early bath after 72 minutes for two yellow cards.

Dan Evans was brought on to tighten up the resistance. Tackles were flying in, defenders were blocking shots with every body part available, captain Neathey led by example.

The post was left shaking after a terrific shot from Theodore. It bounced back to a YM defender who tried to clear but the away side got in another shot.

After another attack down the left the referee saw enough contact to award a controversial penalty to the Vs in the 91st minute. Alf Boyce took it with confidence and sent the keeper the wrong way. Boyce had a great game and deserved his goal.

With the score at 2-1 and only seconds left in injury time the atmosphere was tense.

The Vs had one last chance to cross the ball into the danger zone. The home team cleared and soon the referee ended the game.

The result sends a message to the rest of the league as the YM top the table.

An excited and relieved manager Dean Carden said: “ Regardless of the very soft penalty, we have shown in the first couple of weeks of the season there is more than one way to win a game of football and we have proven we can do both, really proud that when we needed blood and guts we had it in abundance.

"It was great to get another win, but after going two up, we relaxed a bit and they threw everything at us. We toughed it out, though, and we’ve scored 12 goals in three games, so we’re happy with that!”

MoM was keeper Jeal for a fine, confident display.

Next up, a tough away trip to Newhaven FC on Saturday, then YM host Pagham on Tuesday.