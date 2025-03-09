Horsham YMCA boss reveals he is 'formulating plans' for next season after Bexhill United draw

Although there were no goals, this was a hard fought, entertaining game with 12 corners – six apiece – with new look Horsham YMCA fighting back to recover from early pressure to push visiting Bexhill United, four places above YM, all the way to share the points.

In the opening minute a one on one header was pushed out by YM keeper Harry Haines, one of three players on loan from Bromley, Haines then diving at full stretch to deny The Pirates again.

With some strong, experienced players, the visitors maximised possession for the first 20 minutes, but YM defended well and worked themselves into the game, keeping the score level at the break.

Early in the second half, advancing Bexhill keeper Alex Hobden kept YM at bay before his counterpart Haines pulled off an excellent diving save from a Bexhill corner.

Three YM corners followed in quick succession, Dan Webster heading over from the second, then YM sub Mark Nouble hit the bar ahead of Webster having another shot blocked. A trio of Bexhill corners came and went, with Ed Ratcliffe blazing over from long range, before, at the very deathYM might have snatched all three points, only for Webster’s strong last ditch attempt being nullified by another excellent Hobden save.

YM boss Liam Giles told the County Times: “In the end we should really have won, but we couldn’t quite take advantage in the periods when we were on top in the second half. We’ve got some injuries – we were without Sam Henderson and Alfie Jones today, so we’re having to bring in some new faces, including 17 year old centre half Charlie Paye. The players are really putting the effort in and I’m formulating plans for next season.”

YM visit Hill Park’s relegation threatened Saltdean on Saturday, but are taking nothing for granted, despite having overturned The Tigers at Gorings Mead early season.