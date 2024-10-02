Horsham YMCA down to Thirteenth in Prem

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham YMCA 1-2 Shoreham FC. SCFL

With other local games called off tonight due to the constant downpour of rain today, we were lucky the fantastic grounds man at the Herbert Direct Stadium made this game possible.

Both teams suffered defeats at the weekend but from the kickoff Shoreham showed they really wanted the three points.

It was a slow start for the home side and after 8 minutes, YM’s (usual) Mr Reliable, Louie Sullivan rolled it out to start an attack, however he threw it straight to an away player. Fortunately for YM the striker rushed his shot and just chipped it back into the hands of Sullivan. A sign of things to come.

The first goal came on 22 minutes for the Musselmen. After some pressure the impressive Max Howell skilfully found the back of the net. A good goal which was coming and deserved.

YM did their best to find an equaliser but couldn’t make any decent goal scoring chances. Connor Collcutt showed the crowd some creative talent on the edge of the box, but the one twos didn’t come off. Maybe even the weather was against them.

Michael Wood was in the number 10 shirt and he showed everyone what talent he has. Great control and distribution, he was always looking for the ball and had the ability for the Hollywood pass.

In the second half YM continued to pressure the away side and most of the opportunities fell for YM. Tariq Vincent was driving the team on from midfield. Unfortunately for the home side nothing they did could beat Elliot Dailly and it was the away team which scored next.

On 77 minutes, Ramon Santos took a pass in his stride and ran at the goal like a 60’s disco dancer. Twisting and turning his way into the box, bemusing the defenders and then smoothly rolling the ball past the outstretched goalkeeper.

At 2-0 and running out of time it was now or never for YM. With belief and determination they kept pushing for a goal. During one attack which caused a scramble in the away team’s box, Ashley Dugdale slid in like a penguin into the freezing sea and got enough on the ball to beat the stranded keeper.

2-1 and now only a few minutes left, YM were putting more crosses into the box than you would find in the Vatican. Shoreham’s defence did their job and held out. They were desperate to hold on and in a game which could have gone either way they deserved the three points. For the second time this season Shoreham beat YM.

YM remain 13th in the league and the Musselmen move up to 18th. Next up for Horsham YMCA is a home fixture against Saltdean United on Saturday 5th October, 3pm