Horsham YMCA dumped out of the FA Vase
YM travelled up to Surrey today which made a change from the shadows of the South Downs, however they couldn’t get going and went out of the Vase at Krooner Park.
The team bonded on the coach along the M3, spirits were high and so were their ambitions. The manager is hoping some of that camaraderie can help them push up the domestic league.
The home team started well, the thunderstorm last night left a slippery surface, which speeded up the pace of the game.
YM struggled to match their rivals and after only eight minutes, the talented Jacob Wheeler found the net after some pressure from midfield. The away side were understandably shocked by the dominance of Camberley.
The second goal was scored after 52 minutes by the young energetic Stan Jones. The bullish front man was making a nuisance of himself throughout the game and took his opportunity well. He was so full of confidence that he scored again just eight minutes later. The Krooners were 3-0 up with 30 minutes left to play.
YM were desperate to get something out of the game but the home side looked comfortable. There was a good battle in midfield which led to a number of bookings.
As the clock ticked down, YM got a consolation goal via a great free kick from Josh Neathey. His shot stunned Ben Grummitt who was holding out for a clean sheet.
At 3-1 there was still time for YM to go down to ten players. Something they are making a habit out of. Dean Lovegrove saw red, but by then it was too late for any comeback.
YM will give the FA Vase another go next season, but for now they face Petersfield Town in League action at home on September 24.
