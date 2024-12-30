Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been an eventful month or so for Horsham YMCA as they undergo changes on and off the pitch.

Cup-winning manager Dean Carden resigned, and a number of the players left.

In came new manager Liam Giles, who had a rebuilding job to do and had to rely on his previous connections in the game just to get a competitive team out.

Now YM have announced a trio of signings as they look to move up the SCFL premier division table in the second half of the season.

Horsham YMCA's trio of new signings

The first signing is Jordan Brown, a former Midhurst & Easebourne and Loxwood number one who joins YM from the Robins.

Brown arrived at Loxwood from the United States, where he played for the University of Texas Permian Basin.

YM's second signing is Khalid Babikir, who is a no-nonsense defender who played under Giles at Loxwood.

He joined YM ahead of their game at Petersfield on the final Saturday of 2024.

He has previously played for Fleet Town and Chipstead FC.

Last signing – at least for now - is Tristan Periera. He is a young and gifted attacking player who has signed from Loxwood FC having played for Giles at the start of the season.

Giles said: “Absolutely delighted to sign a goalkeeper of Jordan’s quality, someone I’ve wanted to work with for a few seasons, it’s a huge signing for the YM project. Periera and Babikir are players I know and admire greatly."

Now Giles will be hoping the weather that left YMCA without a game last weekend improves sufficiently for their home game against Peacehaven and Telscombe to go ahead this Saturday.