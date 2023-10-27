There’s FA Vase action featuring Horsham YMCA and Roffey FC and league action for Selsey and Bosham in this round-up of West Sussex football at SCFL level.

Horsham YMCA 3-4 Eversley & California

FA Vase 1st Round

by Martin Read

Horsham YMCA have been among the goals lately but three were not enough to keep them in the FA Vase | Picture: Beth Chapman

Horsham YMCA’s FA Vase encounter against Eversley & Calfornia was a venture into the unknown.

The Hampshire outfit are in a lower tier in the FA pyramid, but, having won their last game 7-4, are clearly capable of scoring goals. It proved to be a closely fought skirmish, with YM being edged out in a penalty shoot out.

The Combined Counties League visitors were awarded 6 first half corners – and a midway penalty - which soared wide – but, YM defended stoutly, without creating many goal scoring opportunities. The first half seemed destined to end goal-less – until Luke Wayborn headed home on the cusp of the break. There was, though, still just time for Eversely to hit the bar, leaving YM slightly relieved to only trail by a single goal at the whistle.

On resumption Tom Tolfrey soon equalised from the spot after Sekou Toure had been felled in the box. Chances came and went at either end, followed by 2 YM corners, with Eversley’s Jordan Goddard sent off. Then, Eversley should have been further reduced - to 9 men - but Brad Brown was allowed to remain on the field despite an off-the-ball incident with Hayden Neathey, later rubbing salt in from the spot.

Selsey in recent action v Copthorne | Picture: Chris Hatton

YM pressed hard for a winner, but it went to penalties. Dean Lovegrove, Luke Roberts and Neathey converted for YM, but 2 attempts failed, compared with only one miss for Eversley, causing heart- breaking elimination by the tightest of margins.

YM manager Dean Carden told the County Times: “We created second half possibilities, but we needed goals and couldn’t get the ball in the net, and then it came down to the lottery of a penalty shoot out.”

After a series of home matches, 13th placed YM take the road to relegation- zoned Bexhill on Saturday

Roffey 1-0 Lordswood

FA Vase Round 1

by Martin Read

In the FA Vase the large, lively Tuesday night crowd at Roffey’s friendly Bartholomew Way ground were treated to a proper cup tie - with the burgeoning home side pulling off a major coup by eliminating Chatham-based Lordswood from the tier above.

Lordswood were unbeaten in their last 7 games, but that mattered not to Roffey, who traded first half corners – 4 apiece – neither side really threatening the goal, with prolonged home possession in the latter stages.

Resuming, the Kent visitors earned an early corner, but Roffey then dominated and could have taken the lead after 20 minutes, only for a penalty to be blazed well over. Then a long range shot was palmed away for the first of Roffey’s 3 consecutive corners before Scott Faber scrambled in the match winning goal from short range.

Although minutes were evaporating, there was still just time for a Lordswood set piece, but despite concerted pressure Roffey held firm, delighted Chairman Phil Gibbs telling the County Times: “That was a tough game! Next we’ve got another Kent side – Punjab United, from Gravesend in Round 2 – another home tie.”

On Saturday Roffey revert to league action with a trip to mid table Selsey

Selsey 3 Billingshurst 2

SCFL Division 1

Hard work and togetherness pulled Selsey to victory. After a midweek cup defeat at high flying Steyning, Selsey were facing a Billingshurst side who have recently changed their manager and have begun hitting form.

Boss Daren Pearce said: “We knew we would be in for a tough afternoon but when you give a side two goals it makes your task even harder to get a result. But the lads put in the hard work and determination which in some weeks has deserted us a little.

"It was nice to see that determination, drive and desire return and three good goals saw us gain all three points."

James Henton gave Selsey the lead early on with a good header from a Shane Brazil cross – then Brazil got the second after a delightful through ball from Ryan Morey. But in between they gifted Billingshurst two goals, making it 2-2 at the break.

Pearce said: “After a few home truths at half-time it was a second half show of determination and positive football.

"We created more chances and it was Brazil who set up the.winner. Ollie Hambleton won the ball high up the pitch and released Brazil, who tormented his full-back again before pulling the ball back to Bradley Higgins-Pearce on the edge of the box.

"His first shot was blocked but his follow-up slotted into the bottom corner to give us the lead and although Billingshurst broke a couple of times we defended better in the second half and saw the game out and took all three points.

"It was a good win and a pleasing performance going forward but we will need to defend better as a unit.”

This Saturday Selsey host Roffey but at 5.45pm as it’s one of the SCFL games set side for the national Groundhop UK group to watch.

STEVE BONE

Bosham 2 Capel 4

SCFL Division 2

Capel were ruthless in front of goal and took advantage of a lacklustre display to come away from Walton Lane with all three points.

In testing conditions after morning rain, Bosham tried to show their attacking skills early on.

Ben Sharp looked strong and, with Ashley Harris and Lucca Everley in support, chances soon came and as early as the fifth minute, Everley got a good sight of goal but his effort passed narrowly over the bar.

Sharp was next to see an effort go fizzing over the bar.

Just after the quarter hour the black and ambers got their noses in front when an attempted clearance ricocheted into the path of Kallum Bacon, who raced through and slotted past Derek Harding.

Capel looked dangerous on the counter attack but a little of bit of fortune brought about the leveller just after the half hour when Joe Boschi put in a cross-come-shot that bamboozled keeper Dom Venn and went in off the woodwork.

The Reds swept forward but Capel got men behind the ball and frustrated them and it was 1-1 at the break.

The rain set in as the second half got under way and close to the hour mark the visitors were back in front thanks to a wild challenge, in his own area, by skipper Pat Bulbeck.

Matt Evans converted the penalty and, just after the hour, Capel were handed a two-goal cushion when Ilya Donets fired a very strong back pass to Harding, who failed to get a boot on it and saw the ball roll into the net.

With Bosham throwing caution to the wind they were always open to a counter attack and sub Ashley Smith took advantage of one such moment to make it four.

This week Jarvis Brook visit (2.15pm).