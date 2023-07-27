Horsham YMCA are looking forward to an extensive programme of Southern Combination premier division and cup fixtures, with Dean Carden and his management squad raring to get going.

Between seasons Ron Moulding and the ground force team have got the pitch into excellent condition, many players have extended their commitment to the club and friendlies have been played.

After scoring freely in some of the friendlies, YM begin their league campaign in earnest on Saturday with a home league game against Newhaven, followed by a trip to Haywards Heath next Tuesday.

On Saturday 5, they travel to Cobham for an FA Cup extra preliminary round tie versus Epsom & Ewell. Entertaining AFC Uckfield in the League comes next – on August 12 – ahead of another visit to Haywards Heath, this time to take on league newcomers Shoreham on Tuesday 15.

Horsham YMCA boss Dean Carden

More cup action follows, at YM’s Gorings Mead Herbert Direct Stadium, on Saturday 26, with Faversham Town visiting in the FA Vase first round qualifying, ahead of another home game against Pagham on the August Bank Holiday Monday (28), kicking off at 11am.