Between seasons Ron Moulding and the ground force team have got the pitch into excellent condition, many players have extended their commitment to the club and friendlies have been played.
After scoring freely in some of the friendlies, YM begin their league campaign in earnest on Saturday with a home league game against Newhaven, followed by a trip to Haywards Heath next Tuesday.
On Saturday 5, they travel to Cobham for an FA Cup extra preliminary round tie versus Epsom & Ewell. Entertaining AFC Uckfield in the League comes next – on August 12 – ahead of another visit to Haywards Heath, this time to take on league newcomers Shoreham on Tuesday 15.
More cup action follows, at YM’s Gorings Mead Herbert Direct Stadium, on Saturday 26, with Faversham Town visiting in the FA Vase first round qualifying, ahead of another home game against Pagham on the August Bank Holiday Monday (28), kicking off at 11am.
YM are a welcoming family club and are looking for kitchen staff to help out at Saturday and midweek first team home game s. If you’d like to be part of the friendly team, speak to Geoff Foreman at the club on 01403 283818 or email ymcafootballclub@btinternet.com or contact any other club official.