Horsham YMCA tame Tigers … Selsey never give up … Roffey raid Villa … Bosham hit six … Horsham Women win in Sussex cup

Horsham YMCA, Roffey, Selsey, Bosham, Wick, Worthing United, Horsham Women and Roffey Robins U15s all feature in our latest local football round-up – with an 8-0 win and a 6-2 victory among the success stories for our teams. Reports all on this page...

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Horsham YMCA 3 Saltdean United 1

SCFL premier

by Martin Read

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham YMCA celebrate a goal v Saltdean | Picture: Beth Chapman

Horsham YMCA soon asserted their authority over visiting Saltdean, near neighbours in the second half of the table, getting better as the game went on to win 3-1.

Manager Dean Carden told the County Times: “Although we didn’t play so well in the first half, we had a useful lead at half-time and did very well after the break, earning three timely points.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four early chances came and went for YM and Saltdean’s Tegan Freeman blazed over, but Tom Tolfrey headed home to put the hosts in front shortly before the interval.

YM went further ahead through a pressure-induced own goal when Saltdean’s Joe Boland was mortified to slot home from close range.

Copthorne's Keeper Will Murphy punches clear from a Selsey corner | Picture: Chris Hatton

After the resumption, YM went closest to scoring when Sam Henderson’s solo run was parried away.

A long stoppage ensued when Saltdean keeper Luca Paino charged out of his goal and crashed into Luke Roberts, the player eventually being stretchered off, battered and bruised with Paino somehow being allowed to stay on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matters got fractious as yellow cards were shown, with Freeman clawing back a goal for Saltdean from the penalty spot. Briefly, YM were threatened only for Josh Neathey to clinch the 3-1 win with a goal 10 minutes into added time.

On Saturday YM return home to welcome Hampshire’s Eversley & California in the FA Vase.

Roffey Robins Atletico U15s | Contributed picture

Selsey 1 Copthorne 1

SCFL Division 1

Selsey boss Daren Pearce reflected on the Blues’ latest league point and said: “Sometimes you have to dig deep to get something from the game when it doesn't seem to be your day.”

In bright sunshine the day started as a great one for the club’s under-nines as they received awards from the youth league before the game and were mascots for the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pearce said of the game: “The final result was a 1-1 draw but in the second half if we had of converted our chances we could have taken all three points.

"In the past few weeks we have been a little wasteful in front of goal, not taking chances and also conceding sloppy goals.

"Saturday we found ourselves behind after not taking two good chances to go ahead. Within minutes of this a shot from the Copthorne forward cannoned back off the post hitting Corey Burns and then flying in.

“The lads to their credit kept trying to do the right things and got the reward after having two goalbound efforts well saved by the visiting leeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" Another two or three half chances went beggjng and it looked like it was gonna be a day of frustration, but with five minutes remaing a free kick into the box from Brad Higgins-Pearce was misjudged by the keeper and with the ball dropping into the net Angelo Harris made sure it went over the line.

"You have to keep going right to the final whistle and the lads did that and got what they deserved on the day. A scrappy performance but the lads dug deep and got a point.”

Selsey host Billingshurst on Saturday.

Montpelier Villa 1 Roffey 4

SCFL Division 1

by Sam Chapman

Roffey made it ten consecutive league wins at Culver Road despite going a goal down early on. Ironically, on the 4G surface, Roffey found it difficult to get into their rhythm in the first half.

After 15 minutes Mayckol Sabino was given too much time and space and found the bottom corner past debut making, 17 year old Blake Williams. Roffey gradually began to get more possession and territory but still looked vulnerable and Montpelier nearly made it two after a misunderstanding between Williams and Shaun Findlay but the ball wass put past the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end George Cousins was regularly getting behind the home defence but a combination of good goalkeeping and last ditch clearances denied him and Ricardo Fernandes. Then on 30 minutes Cousins again found himself in on the goalkeeper and as the angle got more difficult he coolly lifted it over him to bring the scores level. HT 1-1

Roffey came out for the second half knowing that they needed to show more control of possession and better decision making. They camped in the home half and after 51 minutes Tiago Andrade was released down the right and although he had passing options, he drilled the ball into the bottom left hand corner. 1-2

The Boars were now playing with more confidence and were happy to keep possession in either half and take their time rather than forcing it. The arrival of Devon Fender and Scott Faber off the bench stepped up the attacking threat and the two combined for Fender to finish clinically. 1-3

This took some of the steam out of the home side and Williams was only bothered twice when going down to his left to hold a shot and acrobatically punching clear a dangerous cross. The rest of the time the Boars managed the game and Terrell Joseph wrapped it up with the fourth 4 minutes from time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a rather disjointed first half Roffey had overcome a side who them selves had been a good run and now look forward to the FA Vase tie with Lordswood.

Chessington & Hook 2 Worthing United 2

SCFL Division 1

The Mavericks showed a lot of character, having been behind at the break at Chessington & Hook, to get back into the game and then go ahead.

But a dubious 100th minute penalty was converted by the hosts.

Manager Bill Clifford said: “Whilsedisappointing to end with a draw it’s another point on the board in a tricky fixture. Other results went our way so we remain third.”

Alford 3 Wick 1

SCFL Division 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEE BALDWIN was in no mood to make excuses as Wick suffered a deflating Southern Combination Division One defeat at Alfold.

The Dragons went into the match with their heads held high after a pulsating performance at Premier Division Crawley Down Gatwick in the Sussex RUR Cup in midweek.

Despite being with multiple key players, especially in defence, they drew 3-3 at The Haven before losing 7-6 in a thrilling penalty shootout.

Baldwin kept faith with his battlers, naming an unchanged side, but they were slow starters and never really in the races after falling two goals behind after just nine minutes, with fleet-footed Noel Fisher twice finding the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The talented striker was then booked for diving in the penalty area and was sent off in the 27th minute for blocking Wick’s attempt to take a quick free-kick but despite being a man down the home side increased their advantage just before half-time through Kieron Joseph.

Baldwin read the riot act at the interval and introduced Sam Connolly, who has rejoined the Crabtree Park club from Selsey, into the action.

The midfielder made an immediate impact, winning a corner which was tucked away by George Bingham at the far post six minutes after the restart, but the Dragons could not put the hosts under further pressure.

Wick have now lost six games on the spin and Baldwin said: "As good we were in the RUR Cup, we were as poor against Alford. No excuses, it was a very bad day at the office.”

Bosham 6 Hunston Comm Club 2

Sussex Intermediate Cup

by Alan Price

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hat-trick by Ollie Hawkins saw Bosham turn a nervy start into a stroll into the third round of the cup at the expense of Hunston.

Home boss Tony Hancock was satisfied with a job well done.

Bosham got off to the perfect start when the pace of Hawkins unsettled the Hunston defence and the striker made no mistake to put the Robins in front.

Bosham switched off to allow the visitors to level as James Sandford and Ryan Parfoot strode forward and Sandford stole in and fired home a deflected shot.

For Bosham Ben Sharp looked dangerous and Alex Barnes was always on hand to crate chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon after the half hour the lead as restored as Howkins appeared unchecked inside the area and was found by a pinpoint pass from Sharp and fired the Robins back in front.

The second period could not have got off to a worse start for the visitors as a lovely cross from Ed Kennett was headed in at the far post by Hawkins to seal his hat-trick.

The Reds continued to push on and close to the hour substitute Ilya Donets surged towards goal and unleashed an unstoppable shot past keeper Jordan Thompson.

The home fans were up again a short time later when Donets swung in a corner and Conor Crabb got on the end of it with a powerful header for his first goal of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hancock used his bench the young subs began to shire with Lucca Everley, David Castanheira and Jamie Newman all looking sharp.

Hunston nabbed a late consolation through Toby Watkins but the last laugh went to the Reds as Toby Hewett struck a sensational free kick into the top corner.

Bosham travel to Cuckfield Rangers in the next round in November but thoughts now turn to the visit of Capel to Walton Lane this week.

Horsham Women 8 Oakwood Ladies 0

Sussex County FA Women’s Challenge Trophy quarter-final

by Kevin Gargini

On a beautiful sunny autumn day in Horsham the Hornets played Oakwood at the Camping World Community Stadium, in the Sussex County FA Women’s Challenge Trophy quarter-final. Women’s Press Officer, Kevin Gargini reports on the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oakwood who play in the South-East Counties Women’s Football League (SECWFL), Division One West, began the match playing their passing game and building from the back.

Horsham defended as a team and on the sixth minute Steph Carter played a low through ball into the experienced striker Jemma Lindfield who controlled it well but her shot went wide, just missing the upright.

On the eighth minute, Horsham attacked again and when the ball fell to in form midfielder, Steph Carter, she smashed the ball with her right foot from outside of the box into the top left hand corner of the goal. A terrific goal from a player who never stops running.

Just two minutes later, Oakwood had a dangerous attack which was built up from the right side of the pitch. The forward took aim, but her shot sailed over the crossbar. This was becoming an end to end match and it was Horsham’s turn to attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the thirteenth minute, Horsham scored a second from a clever pass from Lottie Jeffries into Jemma Lindfield who was just inside the box, she swivelled creating space for a shot and scored into the near post of the goal, two nil to Horsham.

Horsham began dominating the game and were passing the ball around with confidence and creativity. This time it was Jemma Lindfield who turned provider and fed the ball to the excellent Fliss Love. Love took on the defender down the right hand side with ease and then went past the keeper but was forced out wide. The defender and keeper ran back to the goal line but couldn’t stop Love coolly slotted it home on the 25th minute.

Just two minutes later Lindfield found Love again but the keeper pulled off a fine save which went for a corner. From the resulting corner, the ball came out to Jordan Lucas who was dictating the game from central midfield. Lucas looked up and saw that Fliss Love had made a clever run into the box, the pass found Love and she hit the ball low and hard under the keeper to make it four nil.

Oakwood continued to play football and had a few opportunities but didn’t concern the Horsham keeper, Hope Laker who looked sharp behind an extremely well drilled defence marshalled by captain Kaz Bridgewater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham were not finished at four and on the 36th minute the ball was passed to Fliss Love, who hit a lovely long shot which lobbed the Oakwood keeper. The referee blew for halftime with Horsham in complete control.

The second half kicked off and Oakwood came out fighting, they created a great chance and beat the keeper but couldn’t beat Kaz Bridgewater who was on the line and cleared the ball to safety. Horsham then went on the attack and on the 48th minute scored a sixth goal.

Both teams were making tactical substitutions and on the 51st minute Horsham broke down the left and a great pass from Lucas found Izzy King who scored a great goal and she wasn’t finished there. On the 74th King received the ball from midfield, she turned on the edge of box and smashed it into the right side of the goal. Eight nil to the Hornets.

The game ended and Horsham are through to the semi-final of the Sussex County FA Women’s Challenge Trophy against Saltdean Women FC DS on the 19th November.

UNDER-15s

Ashurst Wood 1 Roffey Robins Atletico 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hot shot Ethan Douglas netted four goals as Roffey Robins Atletico U15s stormed to victory against Ashurst Wood.

Atletico got off to the perfect start, forcing a corner direct from kick-off. Aaron Woodhams landed it on the head of Jack Danns, who powered it home.

The second came in almost the same way, as a Woodhams corner came to Rodrigo Ferreira who slotted the ball in.

Ashurst Wood pulled a goal back then Woodhams turned goalscorer for Atletico’s third in fortunate style. Midwayin his own half he played a through ball too heavy for striker Harley Quy. It confused the keeper and rolled past him into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luca Harris forced the keeper into a save from an indirect free-kick but from the resulting corner, Woodhams scored his second, direct from the corner kick.

The second half was the Ethan Douglas show. For his first he drove forward before chipping the keeper. His second was from a fine Harris assist, the third from a Dann cross and his fourth, Roffey’s eighth, was well crafted following an incisive ball from Henry Dinsdale.

Keeper Theo Botevyle had to remain on his mettle, pulling off a fantastic save in the dying minutes.

Manager Ricardo Moratalla said: “Every one of our players had a good game today. We played some excellent football and the result was well earned.”

xx