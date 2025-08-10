Horsham's season won't be defined at Chelmsford

Chelmsford 1, Horsham 0 National League South.

Horsham's halcyon run of victories came to a shuddering holt after a jaunt through the Dartford Tunnel. After 144 years the club made their National League South debut at the Melbourne Stadium Chelmsford on August 9. The Essex men weren't great to be honest but did enough to earn an opening one nil victory. Writes Colin Bowman in Edition 2 of Bowman on the Road 25/26 Sussex Non-League Chat.

Horsham Fc have been a huge credit to Sussex Football for a long while now. Manager Dom Di Paola overseeing a 10-season reign of success. A brand-new arena, recently renamed The Fusion Aviation Community Stadium, underpinning a head long rush to the 24 25 Isthmian Premier League Title. A Sussex Senior Cup title followed along with two further preseason trophies.

However, Dom was cautious ahead of their challenge saying: "It’s a monstrous league and we know we are a massive underdog this season."

He added: "I think everyone will need to buy into that and understand we are a tiny fish in the big pond!"

With those words ringing on every social media platform the circa 200 Hornets fans would have travelled in hope rather than true expectation.

On a very warm day both teams refused to settle during a stop start 1st half. Horsham worked their socks off but couldn't find any rhythm going forward. Nil nil at half time seemed appropriate. The pattern didn't really change after the break. Except to say that Chelmsford did find some cohesion after the hour mark.

The improvement was small but enough for the hosts to find that all-important moment on 82 mins. Harry Barbrook stealing a yard on the back post to prod home. In keeping with what went on a bit of a messy goal. Chelmsford then showed guile and strength to manage out the final moments. Manager Angelo Harrop will have been very pleased to get the win, but he will be looking for improvements going forward.

Hornet fans were a huge credit to their club and never once stopped singing and encouraging the team forward. On full time there was a rousing reception as the players came over to thank them for their efforts. Amongst them was Amanda McAllister from Southwater who was perhaps one of very few or the only ever present of the 24/25 season. A pretty fine season to accomplish such a feat. We met in the bar afterwards.

She joked: "I would like to walk to home games but need a bridge built across the A24! Once I had got into the first few games, I wanted to see it through. We had some amazing trips including a weekend away in Aldeburgh to see Leiston in the Fa Cup. We went to Chesterfield for the weekend. We also had Torquay in the Fa Trophy. Unfortunately,

"Storm Darragh wrecked the Saturday game but some of us trudged back down there on the Tuesday night to watch us lose two nil"

As to the title winning day Amada admitted to not being able to the watch the last ten mins of the game. Explaining: "It was a very tense moment as both us and Billericay were going for the title. Both teams kept scoring the momentum flip flopping all afternoon. We finished five one which was enough to win the league by just one solitary goal. The stadium erupted after the final whistle!"

In summing up the experience I would like to congratulate Chelmsford on victory and thanks for looking after us all. Good luck with the season. Like Amanda perhaps all Hornet connections made the journey back to Sussex with a tinge of disappointment that a point could not have been secured. However, the new and exciting Horsham league campaign won’t be determined by what went on yesterday. Far from it.

Yes, there will be further days like this but there will be lots of positive opportunities along the way. Indeed, the Fusion will be host to the hottest ticket in Sussex on 16th August when title contenders and local rivals Worthing turn up. It should be a real cracker under a pulsating atmosphere as both teams look to get their season up and running.

Of course, this column will be wishing all our teams the very best as we get right into it. I will be catching up with Horsham later in the season. However, attention turns to Isthmian Premier League action as we tag along with you Rooks up to Welling United on Saturday. Finally, huge mentions to Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett who oversaw a massive 1-0 away win at Potters Bar for BHTFC in their first Premier League game. Plus of course Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell for Bognor who must have needed a stiff drink after their last gasp five four victory!.