Hospice will benefit as Hassocks FC host Burgess Hill Town

This will be the ninth time that the sides have faced each other for the cup, with over £10,000 donated to the Hospice in that time.

Kick off is at 7:45pm. Admission is by pay what you can afford donation and both the Robins Bar and T Bar will be open serving hot and cold food and drinks and alcohol. Everything raised on the evening goes to St Peter & St James’.

Hill have won the past five matches in a row, including last season when running out 6-0 winners. Max Miller claimed a hat-trick with further goals coming from Martyn Box, George Brown and Pat Harding.

Action in the 2020 Ann John Trophy match between Hassocks and Burgess Hill / Picture: Chris Neal

Harding will be in Hassocks colours for this year’s fixture, having swapped the More Than Tyre Stadiums for the Beacon this season. He is one of 10 new signings made so far by new Robins head coach James Westlake.

Seven of those featured as Hassocks kicked off their friendly fixtures against Division One opponents Epsom & Ewell at the weekend. Westlake named two different XIs per half with three trialists also included.

The game was decided with only 18 seconds on the clock. Hassocks were slow to start and straight from kick off, Epsom worked the ball to a trialist of their own whose shot on the turn beat Alex Harris from distance.

Hassocks missed two good chances to level. In the first half, Phil Johnson blazed over after Will Broomfield had meandered forward from centre back to volley a diagonal pass back across goal at the far post.

Harding then hit the bar with a header from a free kick in the second half. The loose ball bounced up to Jack Troak but he headed over the bar with the goal gaping.