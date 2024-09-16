Hot Shot Douglas Inspires Relentless Robins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chailey & Newick Colts 2-8 Roffey Robins Atletico

Five goals from striker Ethan Douglas inspired Roffey Robins Atletico U16s in a stunning victory against Chailey & Newick Colts on Saturday.

Games between the two teams are typically tight affairs and this was no different in a game where both teams played football, with possession largely dominated by the Robins.

Roffey grabbed an early goal through Jack Dann. Midfield Noah Ashton played a beautiful cross field pass to Dann on the right hand side of the penalty area who calmly drilled his shot home.

Roffey Robins Atletico.

Chailey equalised before Robins edged ahead again. This time Ashton turned goalscorer, found by Aaron Woodhams with a pinpoint pass for him to shoot across the keeper into the far right corner.

Then it was Woodhams’ turn to get on the scoresheet hitting a thunderous piledriver into the top of the net.

The football on display was of the highest quality. The passing, particularly on the left hand side between Joshua Bellamy, Will Anderson, Ashton and Woodhams was sublime.

Chailey pulled a second goal back, but after that goalkeeper Theo Botevyle and the centre backs of Romario Moratalla, Dan Klamm and Luca Harris thwarted everything the opposition could throw at them.

A fourth Roffey goal came before half time with Douglas netting his second. Good work down the right wing saw Ben Cann and Dawid Zmuda combine to find Douglas who squeezed the ball into the net.

Half time: Chailey & Newick Colts 2-4 Roffey Robins Atletico

Atletico were determined not to squander their advantage and Douglas claimed his hat-trick goal early in the second half, once again combining with Ashton to sweetly lob the keeper. Atletico’s sixth came from a cheeky Woodhams corner to Alex Winiecki who was stood on the near post and calmly slotted the ball home.

Chailey came into the game again for a short while, although with Henry Dinsdale on the pitch at this point, there was no joy to be found on their left wing. There was still time for two more goals from Douglas. His fourth was a fine solo run and his fifth came from being Johnny on the Spot as the keeper couldn’t hold onto an Ashton shot.

Manager Ricardo a Moratalla said: "This is the best performance I have seen in a long time. The passing was sublime and the players had the bit between their teeth against a team who are so often our nemesis.”

Howden Insurance Player of the Match: Ethan Douglas