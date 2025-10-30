How Billy Vigar’s family are helping Chichester City players cope with his loss

Chichester City continue to remember Billy Vigar – and manager Miles Rutherford says Billy’s family are helping them come to terms with his loss.

Despite all they have gone through, Billy’s parents have stayed in close touch with the Oaklands Park club.

And Rutherford said that had helped the club and the players deal with what had happened and try to get on with the long season ahead of them.

It’s nearly six weeks since 21-year-old Billy sustained a serious head injury in a collision with a pitch perimeter wall playing for Chi at Wingate & Finchley. He died in hospital five days later.

The banner says it all at the cup tie at Eastbourne Borough | Picture: Lydia Redman

The latest tributes to him came on Tuesday night when City visited Eastbourne Borough, who Billy played for in 2023-24, in the Sussex Senior Cup.

It finished 2-2 and Borough won 4-2 on penalties.

Borough are donating proceeds from the match to the London air ambulance service.

Rutherford said everyone at Chi was bearing up.

Chichester City players remember Billy Vigar before Tuesday's cup tie at Eastbourne Borough, where he also played | Picture: Nick Redman

"We’ve seen Billy’s family quite a lot. They’ve been to some games and Billy’s dad came into the dressing room at Eastbourne, which was nice.

“I think having contact with his family has helped us get through this awful time. Hopefully it has helped them too.”

It’s still only ten days since Billy’s funeral, which was well attended by many of his former team-mates and other representatives of his clubs.

And City are still very much at the stage where football and results come second to remembering Billy.

Nevertheless there are matches to be played and Rutherford said they’d done well on the pitch in recent weeks. “We’re showing some signs of tiredness later in games at the moment, which is perhaps because we’ve not trained or played as much as normal in the past few weeks.

“That will come back and we just need to take it a game at a time and pick up our fitness levels.”

Lloyd Rowlatt and Ethan Prichard were City’s scorers at Eastbourne but the defeat means they can now turn their attention to their Isthmian Premier campaign.

They host Dulwich on Saturday, the first of six league games lined up in a busy November.