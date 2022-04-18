How Bognor Regis Town will look next season

The winners of Bognor's annual sponsors' draw -- being held at Seasons at Nyewood Lane on June 9 -- will have their company logo on the front of the tops and be recognised as the club's official sponsor for the season. Other prizes being offered at the event are match sponsorships, match day programme adverts and a shirt signed by the first team.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as the general manager Simon Cook and commercial kingpin Dave Robinson announce four important sponsorship renewals. Kevin Welling Plumbing & Heating Ltd have penned a new deal to continue to be the back-of-shirt sponsors, while Concise Surfacing Ltd will once again have their logo on the team's shorts. Mitchell's Travel has also renewed their backing of the Rocks media output and the owner of the Royal Oak, Lagness, Andy Standen, has agreed to sponsor the dugouts and the disabled section.

And Cook said: "We are delighted that these deals have been renewed and thank the businesses concerned so much for their continued support. We still have plenty of other opportunities open for sponsorship, such as naming rights for Nyewood Lane, the main stand and many more once our new digital scoreboard is in place.

"We've purchased the scoreboard and are awaiting final details of when it will be erected. It throws up lots of options for businesses to advertise and we're excited to be able to offer yet another upgrade to the ground."

Meanwhile, Robinson says pitchside advertising is still available. He added: "Huge thanks to those companies that continue to advertise with us -- and we'd love to speak to anyone keen to explore how we can help with promoting their business here at West Sussex’s favourite football club. You can call me on 07876497929."