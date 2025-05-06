How Burgess Hill clinched promotion on dramatic night in Kent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wow, just wow! Burgess Hill Town FC are back in the Isthmian Premier after a thrilling 3-2 penalty shootout win at Sittingbourne.

It was no more than Hill deserved as they fought back tremendously in the second half and caused the Brickies, who got over 100 points this season, plenty of problems.

Managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett delivered an historic win and wrote their names into Hillians history as the 300 Hill fans who could get tickets (these sold out in 24 minutes) sang non-stop throughout and cheered the side to victory as the 12th man.

The celebrations begin after Burgess Hill Town win on penalties - picture by Colin Bowman

Joint owners David Corney and Vicky Gaffney deserve huge credit for the work they have done behind the scenes building the foundations for the club to move forward.

The Brickies had not lost at home in the league all season – in fact Hill had been one of only three sides to even take a point off them at their ground in 21 home league games.

Ben Pope, who was sent off in last Tuesday night’s memorable semi-final win over Margate, had his red card overturned so he was not banned for the final and he was brought straight back into the startling line-up, replacing Brannon O’Neill in the only change.

It was a cagey opening and Hill’s only real effort came when Ryan Worrall struck a shot well over the bar. At the other end Ryan Kingsford sent a ball up to the back post and Ade Azeez should have hit the target but didn’t and Nathan Cooper cleared.

Slav Huk makes a vital save in the shootout - picture by Simon Roe

Minutes Logan Dobbs made a superb clearance on the line to deny Azeez but on 34 minutes the hosts took the lead as a long ball over the top was not cleared and Mitchell May struck home for his 31st goal of the season.

The Brickies were putting the Hillians defence under pressure and Dobbs again cleared off the line from Azeez’s effort. Just before the break Hill had their best chance when Pope flicked a cross on to Jay Beckford, against his former side, who hit it hard and low and the ball went just wide.

The second half saw the Hillians control large parts and they put the Brickies under plenty of pressure with Beckford causing the Brickies defence problems. On 68 minutes Bobby Price crossed from the left and Pope headed just over.

On 72 minutes the Hillians got their deserved equaliser and that fans went wild behind the goal. Kieran Rowe had a shot saved by Rocco Rees in the Sittingbourne goal and the ball fell to sub Stefan Vukoje who slammed the ball home.

Hillians fans ready for the action at Sittingbourne - picture: Colin Bowman

The Hillians nearly went ahead in the 80th minute as Hamish Morrison got in down the right, squared it for sub Alex Brewer but it somehow dribbled wide. Hill kept the pressure up and Martyn Box hooked an effort wide as the two sides couldn’t be separated after the 90 minutes.

The first half of extra time saw both sides have a chance. Vukoje turned and had a shot well saved and at the other end the hosts smashed one well over.

The second half of extra time saw both sides again have chances with Vukoje proving a real danger man as he fired just over but the Brickies had an excellent chance to win it right at the end but they fired wide after breaking.

So it remained level and the play-off final was to be decided by penalties. Alex Brewer and Brannon O’Neill both stepped up and scored for the Hillians and Sittingbourne despatched their first two.

Vukoje then saw his spot kick smash against the bar but Sittingbourne couldn’t take advantage as the excellent Slav Huk saved their next one. Rowe then made it 3-2 and the Brickies’ next spot kick hit the bar. Box stepped up next, if he scored Hill would win – but his effort went over the bar.

Sittingbourne had to score, otherwise Hill would win promotion – but they missed their fifth spot kick and the Hillians players, management and fans were delirious as they celebrated promotion with this deserved victory.

It has been a brilliant season at Leylands Park and come August, the Hillians can look forward to Isthmian Premier football for the first time since 2019.

Hill: Slav Huk, Bobby Price (Reggie Ward 83), Hamish Morrison, Ryan Worrall (Harry Lawson 103), Nathan Cooper, Logan Dobbs, Jay Beckford (Brannon O’Neill 112), Kieran Rowe, Chris Whelpdale (Alex Brewer 56), Ben Pope (Stefan Vukoje 70), Martyn Box.