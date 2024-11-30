How Crawley Town missed an FA Cup third round spot in seven-goal thriller with Lincoln City

Rob Elliot’s Crawley Town missed out on the third round of the FA Cup as they were defeated 4-3 by Lincoln City.

The Reds were unable to hold a 2-0 lead, although did come close to forcing extra-time with a late rally.

Crawley started the game in lively fashion and managed to score two goals in quick succession. In the 10th minute, Jack Roles opened the scoring and only 3 minutes later, Tola Showunmi doubled the Reds’ lead to give his team a two-goal cushion.

Lincoln replied six minutes later with a looping header over Eddie Beach from captain Paudie O’Connor. The match began to open up as each side saw chances come their way.

Crawlety players applaud the fans after losing to Lincoln | Picture: Eva Gilbert

The visitors levelled up the tie with a header from Jovon Makama in the 39th minute.

Lincoln City were fast out the blocks after the break as they took a 3-2 lead with a smashing half volley from Erik Ring on the edge of the box. The Reds did not start the second half well at all, and soon it was 4-2 as an audacious flick from Jack Moylan at the near post gave the visitors a two-goal inside 48 minutes.

After the quickfire goals from Lincoln City, Elliot’s side began to grow back into the game, creating many chances. Unfortunately, the Reds were unable to capitalise on these opportunities.

In the 82nd minute, Jeremy Kelly produced a moment of magic as he passed the ball into the far post to give his team some hope.

Lincoln began to sit deep to soak up the Reds pressure and unfortunately, Crawley Town were unable to find a late equaliser, leading to a 2nd round exit.

The Reds can hold their heads high as they gave it their all against strong League One opposition. They will look to bounce back on Tuesday night as they travel to Chalton Athletic for a league clash.