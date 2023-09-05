BREAKING
Crawley Town have an average League Two gate of 3.825 this season.

How Crawley Town's average crowds this season compare to Forest Green Rovers, Harrogate Town, Colchester United, Morecambe, Accrington Stanley and the rest of League Two - picture gallery

Crawley Town have been made a decent start to the season so far – and attracted decent crowds to boot.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 15:12 BST

Around the league matches have been watched by more than 397,000 fans, according to figures produced by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

It’s no surprise that Bradford City top the charts, but how do Crawley’s crowds compare to the rest of the league?. Figures run from lowest average to highest

You can get all the latest Reds news, here.

2,081

1. Harrogate Town

2,081 Photo: Getty Images

2,114

2. Forest Green Rovers

2,114 Photo: Alex Burstow

2,190

3. Accrington Stanley

2,190 Photo: George Wood

2,388

4. Salford City

2,388 Photo: Getty Images

