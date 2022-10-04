How Crawley Town's crowds compare to Colchester United, Rochdale, Harrogate Town, Colchester United, Stockport County and every other League Two side this season
Its been a tough start for Crawley Town and not what the fans were anticipating.
But despite the poor start the Reds’ fans have turned up in good numbers so far this season. Average crowds are so far above the 3,000 mark – already an improvement on last season’s figures.
But how does that average crowd compare to the rest of the league?
Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the average attendance league table.
The figures have been compiled from the transfermarkt.co.uk website and is correct as of October 4.
