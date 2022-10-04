Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town are averaging just over 3,000 fans this season.

How Crawley Town's crowds compare to Colchester United, Rochdale, Harrogate Town, Colchester United, Stockport County and every other League Two side this season

Its been a tough start for Crawley Town and not what the fans were anticipating.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 10:42 am

But despite the poor start the Reds’ fans have turned up in good numbers so far this season. Average crowds are so far above the 3,000 mark – already an improvement on last season’s figures.

But how does that average crowd compare to the rest of the league?

Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the average attendance league table.

The figures have been compiled from the transfermarkt.co.uk website and is correct as of October 4.

1. Bradford City

17,192

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. Swindon Town

Average: 8,677

Photo: Getty Images

3. Stockport County

8,597

Photo: Alex Livesey

4. AFC Wimbledon

Average: 7,187

Photo: Bryn Lennon

