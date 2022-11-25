If anyone in football can turn a negative into a positive, look no further than Eastbourne Borough manager Danny Bloor.

Like almost all managers at semi-professional football clubs, he has to work with limited budget and resources, with a solid core of local sponsors and a busy commercial operation, as well as a loyal following of supporters. But nobody writes him blank cheques.

Take the last seven days. The Sports claimed a famous FA Trophy victory at league leaders Ebbsfleet United, but the celebrations were marred by a late injury to Alex Wynter. The experienced centre-back – who also happens to be one of the nicest men in football – will undergo a scan this weekend on his damaged knee, but he may well be sidelined for a while.

Borough on the attack during their fine FA Trophy win at Ebbsfleet

Does the Gaffer panic, or does he explore the options of finding a big-ticket replacement? Actually, neither. Step up, young Jack Burchell – and please pull on a first-team shirt and play the game of your life on a bitter Tuesday night at Hemel Hempstead. Danny explains:

“I’ve known about Jack for a little while and I actually used to play with his Dad! Jack had been an academy player at Watford Football Club – he’s a mate of our former Watford loanee Dom Hutchinson – and was released. He needed a club and the chance of a fresh start. And we needed a centre-back!

“It’s the part of my job that gives me the most enjoyment and fulfilment. Anyone with the right cheque-book can go and sign big name players. But to find a Shiloh Remy, a Milly Scarlett, great lads and fine players with their QPR background, and to give them the chance to build the next stage of their careers – that’s a great challenge and that’s the real joy of the job.

“Jack is in just the same mould – a great grounding, lots of ability but possibly squeezed out at that very crowded top of the professional game. And busting to be given the sort of chance that Eastbourne Borough can give them. We can do it for local boys too, of course. It’s been a joy to watch Leone Gravata grow and develop from youngster to young man, and now holding his own in a men’s game.

“Jack Burchell was outstanding at Hemel and I won’t hesitate to select him again as we head for Slough Town and beyond.”

Slough will be the next stop on Bloor’s and Borough’s journey on Saturday – with, supporters please note, a 1.00pm kick-off. They are a club in transition after respected duo Neil Baker and Jon Underwood stepped aside, but that will not catch Danny off guard. “Neil and Jon built sides that are hard to beat and it won’t be any different. Their new manager Scott Davies – a fine player himself – was at Hemel to watch us, and Slough will really up for this.

“We are glad to have an excellent 3G surface to play on at Slough’s Arbour Park – very welcome at this wintry stage of the season. Hemel’s single goal was the only one we have conceded in five full games, and we will look to build on that.”