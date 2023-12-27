BREAKING
Crawley Town have won seven home games in League Two this season.Crawley Town have won seven home games in League Two this season.
How every League Two side has fared at home so far this season and how many points Crawley Town, Gillingham, Bradford City, Harrogate Town, Walsall and the rest have won

Win your home games and you wont go far wrong over the course of the season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Dec 2023, 13:52 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 13:53 GMT

Three points at home and an away draw is often the mythical target with the reward of a 2 point per game average.

But which are the teams making most advantage of home turf this season and who has work to do in 2024?

Here we have all the answers courtesy of transfermarkt.co.uk

13 9 3 1 30:8 22 30

1. Stockport County - 30pts

13 9 3 1 30:8 22 30 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

12 9 2 1 37:20 17 29

2. Wrexham - 29pts

12 9 2 1 37:20 17 29 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

12 9 0 3 30:19 11 27

3. Notts County - 27pts

12 9 0 3 30:19 11 27 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

12 7 3 2 25:18 7 24

4. Crewe Alexandra - 24pts

12 7 3 2 25:18 7 24 Photo: Shaun Botterill

