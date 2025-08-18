The great Bill Shankly once said: “I don't look at the league table until 10 games have been played.”

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s excellent advice which Lewes manager Bradley Pritchard is heeding. He told me after the Rooks had won 1-0 at Welling: “After three games the table is secondary to getting the performances right, I won't be looking at it for a while.”

Mind you, it's a certainty that the 80 or so delirious away fans were probably straight on to it. For the record, Lewes are up to eighth in the Isthmian premier standings with six pointss from their first three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes have been bubbling away in the premier division since 2018. The East Sussex Ccub operate from the iconic Dripping Pan just a stone’s throw from the station and pretty town centre. And 2025 26 might just be the season that all connections will be looking to kick on and retake their National South status.

Instructions for the Rooks from Bradley Pritchard at Welling

After an indifferent start, a home loss against Hastag, Lewes have enjoyed two away wins, the latest coming at the Park View Road stadium of Welling.

The hosts hadn't had the best of starts but owing to tradition and home advantage went into the game as favourites. In cool, dry conditions there was a sizeable crowd cheering from the terraces.

Welling got off to a very fast start with three attacks. Lewes keeper Louis Rogers had to be very sharp to keep the scores level. The home side’s energy pulse dissipated quickly allowing the visitors some breathing room. They enjoyed their best possession during the last 20 minutes of the first half forcing a number of corners. Clear cut chances at a premium however nil nil at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welling boss Lea Martin must have had 'words' during half-time. His side were much brighter and sharper for 30 minutes. They played down both channels with good effect as crosses pinged across the area. Rooks fans were getting a little anxious under the covered terrace. In truth, though, Welling lacked cutting edge up front as Lewes soaked it up.

On 83 minutes the away end erupted with joy when Kaan Bennett's fierce shot through legs found the bottom corner, the Wings keeper at full stretch. Lewes were then in no mood to surrender.

Harvey Lock, 20, has been an avid Rook for the past six seasons was very happy after the game, saying: “I thought it was a cagey game but we grew into it and deserved the victory. It wasn’t pretty out there but Welling are a big club so securing the three points was important. The fans were brilliant again today which hopefully helped the team get over the line.”

Manager Pritchard said: “Welling are a good side well managed and that was a tough afternoon, I was very pleased with the clean sheet – our keeper was superb.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As to the travelling fans he commented: "They were superb and I can't speak highly enough about them.”

Lewes were worthy winners of a tense early season encounter. Keeper Rogers was my MoM for an assured and calm performance. However, I feel Pritchard will still be looking for improvements from his squad, including a greater cutting edge up front, leading to more chances and goals.

However, six points from nine and an away clean sheet represents a very solid start. Good luck to all connections in the coming weeks.

Bowman on the Road is following Sussex’s non-league sides and their fans on their travels each weekend. Watch out for another edition from Colin Bowman next week.