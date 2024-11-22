Goalmouth action in Newhaven's 1-0 win over Lingfield - picture by Paul Trunfull

Newhaven got back to winning ways on Saturday with a hard-fought 1-0 SCFL premier victory over struggling Lingfield.

Following a non-event of a first half, which Lingfield probably just about edged, albeit without ever really threatening Newhaven’s young ‘keeper Johnny Barnes-Galloway, the Dockers took control of the game after the interval and were, in the end, well worthy of the three-points.

Within two minutes of the restart, Newhaven created the game’s first real opening when Cai Pritchard was slipped through on goal. Unfortunately, the midfielder lost his footing at the vital moment and the chance was gone.

The Dockers contrived to waste a host of chances, as they hit the bar, forced Lingfield’s goalkeeper Jack Webb-Olley into two outstanding saves, and saw Lee Robinson inadvertently clear a goal-bound effort off the line.

Newhaven were then almost made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal when with just over 25 minutes remaining Lingfield hit the bar following a well-struck shot from outside the area. Soon after, Lee Robinson missed another decent opportunity to give Newhaven the lead when he screwed an effort wide from a dangerous position.

With the clock ticking down, it was just starting to look like being ‘one of those afternoons’ for the Dockers when, in the 76th minute, they finally took the lead.

Good work from debutant Johnson Adesanya down the right culminated with him and pulling the ball back to Ryan Blunt, who brilliantly clipped the ball first-time past Webb-Olley for what would prove to be the winning goal.

With time running out, Lingfield missed a presentable chance to equalise when their striker steered an effort wide from close-range when he probably should have done better. Aside from that, though, the Dockers held on comfortably enough to claim their first win in the league since they beat Pagham on 5th October.

Despite being played at Fort Road, this was actually classed as a home match for Lingfield, with the nomadic team from Surrey having no home ground of their own at present.

The Dockers return to Fort Road tomorrow when Loxwood are the visitors.