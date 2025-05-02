Rustington FC with the Sussex Intermediate Cup

It’s been another memorable season for Rustington FC – and an undefeated one – and they’ve won Division 2 of the SCFL and the Sussex Intermediate Cup. We caught up with chairman James Bennett, manager Tom Barnes and player Chris Darwin to find out all about it.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You have won the Division 2 again - how did you it, what were the highlights, key players, and how many times is that you've won it in recent years?

Tom Barnes: It’s been an incredible season, winning the league and doing it without losing and only dropping four points is an achievement I don’t think we’ll see again for a long time, if ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The players deserve all the credit, it feels unfair to only mention a few names. But we added the quality and experience of the likes of Jordan Clark and Matt Searle to an already strong core including Jake Sayers, top goalscorers Chris Darwin and Jack Newhouse, as well as also adding a lot of youth this year.

Rustington with the SCFL Division 2 silver

Alfie Lelliott in goal has been superb, Ellis Collier has been immense, Olly Voddon and Frankie in attack have been great, all just 17 playing their first season in men’s football – and all no doubt have big futures in the sport.

There are so many more I could mention but everything combined has taken us to another level.

There’s been plenty of highlights throughout the season – tough away wins, last-minute winners, but for me the highlight would be how we went about the last few games after we won the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would have been easy to switch off and concentrate on the cup but our performances got even better. It was a celebration after every game taking one step closer to going undefeated.

The team with some of the club's youth player, who have acted as mascots

James Bennett: Winning the league and Intermediate Cup again is such a great achievement and all credit goes to Tom, Spencer and the players. To achieve a league title without being beaten, which as I understand, is the first time it’s been done in this division since the 1960s, is incredible – but to do that and retain the Intermediate Cup, which hasn’t been done since the 1950s, just shows you how historic this season has been.

As a club, we’ve won five league titles and four intermediate cups in 20 years among others things. We’ve been really successful at this level, likely the most successful in that time.

Chris Darwin: I don’t know where to start really, I’ve been at Rustington for over 10 years now and come very close to going a season undefeated before and we fell short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve come close many times and yet this season and it’s a massive credit to all the boys here, we’ve turned up and dug deep every week.

From front to back we’re just superior to any other team in the league. In the Intermediate Cup, we’ve just powered through and punished teams. It’s a real pleasure to captain the club and is getting the credit it deserves.

There’s lot of promise here and it’s so good to finally see the rewards of the real people from Rustington get it’s just rewards.

Have we seen that you now plan to ground-share – and does that mean you can go up to Division 1?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Bennett: We’ve signed a ground-share agreement with our friends at Wick FC for our first team to play there from the start of next season.

This doesn’t mean that we’ll be promoted as you need a season at a ground before being considered. We’ve been so successful and only held back by ground grading at first team level, and that is something we will never be able to change where we are now for senior football.

So logistically ground sharing is the most viable option for us to move up the pyramid and Wick have been great in building that partnership.

Talk us through the route to winning the Intermediate Cup…

Tom Barnes: Winning the Intermediate Cup for the second year running was amazing for everyone involved at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season we weren’t the best team at our level but we managed to get the job done, this season I believe we have by far been the best team at step seven with the football we play so it’s nice to cement that by winning this competition again.

It’s not been easy though, playing every round away from home against some very strong sides.

The final (v Punnetts Town) was another great performance – in truth we could have had it won at half-time, but at 0-0 still credit to the players for staying focused and going on to score the goals we needed.

There were so many great performances but I must mention Sam Boyd, who for me was our man of the match that night.

What else is happening at the club?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Bennett: It’s such a great time to be around Rustington FC.

When Kevin Short (secretary) and I came into our roles we had, and are implementing, a strategic plan to grow the entire football club from youth football, girls’ football right through to veterans level. Our vets team were county cup winners last year, which was great.

We recognised that youth players and parents need and want a pathway and want to feel part of a football club and this is what we want too – we’d like players to come to the club at an early age and go on to represent the first team.

Our youth teams are fully as important as anyone else. We want a sense of community and have built that. Having U9/U10 teams as mascots in the last two finals is great for the kids, and our summer fun days have been so successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We now have 15 teams all under Rustington FC and it’s incredible to see the support and growth of the club. We could honestly have another 10 youth teams, such is the interest, but it’s a challenge in regards to pitches – but we’re on track to our plan and vision.

We continue to build the club in the right way with the right people – and the future for all levels of the club has never looked brighter.