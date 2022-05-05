How Ukrainian families were aided by Peacehaven v Seaford football match

Under the lights on the Peacehaven county pitch there was an incredible turnout, with 578 counted through the gate.

The atmosphere was electric and both the Peacehaven and Seaford teams were keen to impress. Quite a few goals scored on the night.

What was the score? No one is too sure, but they were taking the view that it didn’t matter on this occasion.

The Peacehaven and Seaford line-ups for the Ukraine aid match

The smiles and happy faces were enough for everyone – knowing they were all doing it for the families of the Ukraine.

Amazingly the match raised £1,530.

The clubhouse was packed, and that also supports the club as they build the right foundations for the future.