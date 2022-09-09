How will sport in Sussex be affected following the death of The Queen?

It is expected that many sporting fixtures scheduled to take place over the next few days will be called off as a mark of respect as the nation enters a period of mourning.

Sussex football clubs in the National League, Isthmian League, SCFL and lower leagues are expecting news today (Friday) with postponements the most likely outcome.

It looks like a ruling from the FA will dictate what happens – perhaps at all levels of the game.

Eastbourne Borough FC's flag at half mast following the death of The Queen | Picture: EBFC

The SCFL tweeted this morning: “@TheSCFL are waiting on an announcement from the FA on this weekend’s fixtures … once we have been advised we will inform clubs.”

The Isthmian League said: “We are waiting for directions from the FA who are in talks with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport regarding the playing of sport at this time.”

League rugby began for many last weekend and is also likely to be paused, with official announcements awaited.

Cricket was one of the first sports affected. Play today in the England-South Africa Test match at The Oval was cancelled and today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy fixtures were called off, including the Southern Vipers vs Western Storm game that was due to be played at The 1st Central County Ground.

Sussex are due to play Warwickshire in a county championship match at Hove from Monday, and there is no news yet from the ECB about which cricket matches will be shelved.

We will update this story as soon as leagues or sport governing bodies confirm what will be affected.

TRIBUTES PAID

Many clubs have taken to social media to pay their respects to The Queen, whose death at the age of 96 was announced on Thursday evening.

Eastbourne Borough FC said: “We at Eastbourne Borough Football Club are deeply saddened at the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“A long life, most richly lived. Today we put aside all partisanship, all politics, all rivalries, and we join with everyone in Association Football and with our friends across both non-League and local sport, in respect and gratitude for all that the Queen has done and all that she has stood for.

"Queen Elizabeth II has been the only monarch whom most of us have ever known. It is not the accident of your birth, but the living out of your life, which defines any of us. The Queen’s constancy, her devotion to duty, her engagement with her citizens across the United Kingdom; her faith in democracy and in the values that underpin our nation; her status in the Commonwealth and around the whole globe; this has been a life of service and dedication which we may never see equalled.

"In our sporting lives, Queen Elizabeth II was ever fully engaged. In her hierarchy of sporting interests, football must probably defer to horse-racing, among other sports. But Royal Family members have consistently been patrons of the Football Association, and her own interest in all the branches of the nation’s sporting life was very personal indeed. Wimbledon or Wembley, Twickenham or Epsom. A monarch who can consent to joining Daniel Craig (at least filmically!) in a sky-dive for the London Olympics, is very, very much more than a nominal sporting figurehead.