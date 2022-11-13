Ashley Nadesan made it five goals in his last five league games as Crawley completed a hat-trick of home league wins for the first time since mid-April.

It leaves Town 18th in the table and pulling away from the danger zone.

Will Crawley survive? Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

1. Leyton Orient - 88pts (+29) Promotion chance: 76% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Northampton Town - 81pts (+23) Promotion chances: 52% Play-off chances: 34% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Stevenage - 80pts (+14) Promotion chances: 45% Play-off chances: 36% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Swindon Town - 77pts (+17) Promotion chance: 40% Play-off chance: 36% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales