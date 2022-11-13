Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town are now five points clear of the drop zone after beating Barrow 1-0.

How win at over Barrow has changed Crawley Town's predicted finish and points total - plus where Gillingham, Walsall, Newport County, Stockport County and every other League Two side are predicted to finish: in pictures

Crawley Town picked up a encouraging 1-0 win over Barrow as the improved form continued.

By Stephen Thirkill
37 minutes ago

Ashley Nadesan made it five goals in his last five league games as Crawley completed a hat-trick of home league wins for the first time since mid-April.

It leaves Town 18th in the table and pulling away from the danger zone.

Will Crawley survive? Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Reds news here.

1. Leyton Orient - 88pts (+29)

Promotion chance: 76%

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Northampton Town - 81pts (+23)

Promotion chances: 52% Play-off chances: 34%

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Stevenage - 80pts (+14)

Promotion chances: 45% Play-off chances: 36%

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Swindon Town - 77pts (+17)

Promotion chance: 40% Play-off chance: 36%

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
