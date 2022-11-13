How win at over Barrow has changed Crawley Town's predicted finish and points total - plus where Gillingham, Walsall, Newport County, Stockport County and every other League Two side are predicted to finish: in pictures
Crawley Town picked up a encouraging 1-0 win over Barrow as the improved form continued.
Ashley Nadesan made it five goals in his last five league games as Crawley completed a hat-trick of home league wins for the first time since mid-April.
It leaves Town 18th in the table and pulling away from the danger zone.
Will Crawley survive? Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.
