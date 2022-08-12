Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old has joined the Hornets on dual terms from the National League South outfit.

The central half was snapped up by the Seagulls in December 2018 after making just one appearance for Worthing.

Cocoracchio progressed from Albion’s under-18s to under-21s but was released in October 2020.

New Horsham defender Luca Cocoracchio in action for Worthing. Picture by Marcus Hoare

The defender was promptly reacquired by the Mackerel Men, and was sent on loan to Haywards Heath Town in November 2020.

Cocoracchio made 27 appearances in all competitions for Worthing last season, helping the Reds take the Isthmian Premier title and reach the final of the Sussex Senior Cup.

Di Paola said: “He’s a local boy and I think he’s needed a few extra minutes in pre-season.

“Hinsh [Hinshelwood] has been really helpful. We played them in a friendly at the time where we were at our lowest point in terms of players being available.

“He mentioned a couple of boys that could do with some playing time and Luca was one of them.

“Danny Dudley has been away and he was injured for a lot of last season. Bobby Price has also missed a lot of pre-season, and Harry Osborne is recovering, so it was an area where we needed to get move cover in.

“He’s good player, a good young talent, a good prospect, so it’s worked out for both of us.

“It’s given us an extra body in the opening stages of the season.”