How you can get 50 per cent off Crawley Town merchandise while club shop gets refurbished

Crawley Town fans can get 50 per cent off kits on their online shop.

From Tuesday, May 6, the club shop and ticket office area will remain closed while work begins on a refurbishment of the shop area.

Shop items are still available online, and fans can use the code 50%OFFSALE to get 50% off their entire order.

Stock has been updated, and items from the 2024/25 season will not be re-added once they have sold.

You can visit the shop at https://www.crawleytownfcshop.co.uk/

From Monday, May 12, sales and renewals for season tickets will take place at Main Reception until work on the shop has been completed.