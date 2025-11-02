Howell frustrated as Bognor Regis Town’s winning run ends at Westfield

Bognor Regis Town’s mini-revival came to a shuddering halt with a 3-0 reverse at Westfield in the Isthmian South Central division.

Jamie Howell's men went into the encounter having picked up four league wins from five outings and as a result had dragged themselves from second bottom of the table to 13th going in to the match.

But they slipped back down the league to 16th because of the defeat, while the home side climbed to second behind leaders Leatherhead.

Howell fielded an unchanged starting line-up from the team that won 2-0 last week against Kingstonian at Chichester City's Oaklands Park. But defensive kingpin Tommy Block was forced off after 39 minutes and was replaced by Harvey Whyte.

The Rocks battle at Westfield | Picture: Trevor Staff

Kiye Martin gave Westfield the lead on five minutes with an incredible volley that went in off the bar at Woking Park and the hosts doubled their advantage on 19 minutes thanks to Didi Ndombe's strike.

Dan Lincoln initially made a fantastic save to block a shot but the livewire attacker was first to the rebound and took his chance well. And it was Ndombe at the double to make it 3-0 on the hour mark as he cashed in on some calamitous defending.

Howell was left frustrated following the defeat and said: “We have had a good run of results recently so it was disappointing. We know they are a good team, well drilled – I saw them at Littlehampton and thought they were a good side so I knew it would be tough. And we didn't really deserve anything from the game unfortunately.

“We spoke to the lads about Westfield and said they will get the ball forward early and they have got good pace and good quality so we knew it was going to be difficult and we never really got started. The goals we conceded could have been defended better so that is frustrating.

“The most important thing is to hopefully get some more good results to bring us momentum and we get the chance to repay the excellent support we have had on Tuesday night against Hayes & Yeading which, again, is going to be a difficult game.

“We have got a bit of an injury crisis. Tommy Block came off at Westfield and that was precautionary really -- Joe Alman is out for a period of time with a hamstring injury and Danny Jordan was struggling with an ankle injury. Dan Gifford is obviously out too but that's just where we are.

“Harvey Whyte came on at Westfield and you can see why he has played so long at Bognor and he was encouraging to his team-mates and I love seeing that as a manager and as a supporter of a football team. I like to see players who represent my team and the team I support care and I think Harvey did that.

“Toby Kingswell came on too and I am really impressed with him every time I see him, he is very mature.

"Lennie Smith is always a threat – but it is sometimes a bit of a shame when you have to play so many of the youngsters at the same time because sometimes that doesn't help them… but they are doing very well every time they come on to the pitch.”

Bognor: 1 Dan Lincoln, 2 Danny Jordan, 3 Matty Jones, 4 Ethan Robb 5 Chad Field (C) 6 Tommy Block 7 Billy Allcock 8 Preston Woolston 9 Callum Laycock 10 Kash Kasukumya 11 Lee Seok-Jae. Substitutes: 17 Alfie Barnes12 Harvey Whyte - Tommy Block (39'), 14 Toby Kingswell - Callum Laycock (68'), 15 Elliot Chaffey - Lee Seok-Jae (78'), 16 Lennie Smith Kash Kasukumya (64’).