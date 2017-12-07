Huddersfield manager Wagner's thoughts on 'massive, massive game' against Albion

David Wagner has called on Hudderfield Town fans to continue to be their 12th man for what he has described as a 'massive, massive game' against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

The two promoted sides meet in the Premier League in West Yorkshire with both suffering from a dip in form after a whirlwind start to life in the top flight.

The Seagulls have just one win in their last five, while the Terriers are on the back of four straight defeats, the last a 2-0 loss at Everton last weekend.

Huddersfield go into the clash in 16th place in the table, four places and two points behind Albion with both sides having won four games so far.

Saturday could well have a big impact on standings at the end of the season by taking three points off a side likely to be a relegation rival.

Speaking on their recent form and importance of the game, the Terriers manager said: "We don’t enjoy having a few defeats in a row but we have had experience of periods like this and we have always been able to bounce back.

“It’s a massive, massive game for us. We are happy we have the chance to play this match at the John Smith's Stadium and will look to take the energy from the stands into our own performance.

“The fans are like a 12th man or more! They give us a lift; they have done it in the past and they have to do it in the future as well. This is why this football club is so extraordinary because everyone supports each other even if we win, lose or draw."

Wagner also referenced that they had tried to sign Izzy Brown permanently in the summer from Chelsea after the attacker played a key role in their promotion last year.

But with his parent club unwilling to offload the youngster, Albion swooped for another loan deal.

Wagner added: "Hopefully we can keep Izzy Brown and the whole of the Brighton offensive line quiet.”

Huddersfield reported no new injury news and while Martin Cranie would miss training today, they hoped he would be involved on Friday.