Huge eight days ahead of Eastbourne Borough as trio of National South tests await

League titles are decided at the end of April, and not in the middle of October. But for putting down a marker of clear intent, the next eight days will be massive for Eastbourne Borough.

Last Saturday’s gritty victory at Welling United – see the match in pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman here – pushed the Sports back up to third place in a very tight National South table – and now three fixtures in the coming week give Adam Murray’s men the chance to make a real declaration of intent.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Borough welcome Torquay United to the ReachTV Stadium, and then on Tuesday night they are on the road to Hampton and Richmond Borough. And a week tomorrow – October 26th – the formidable Boreham Wood are visitors to Priory Lane.

Murray’s men are in a good place. He has virtually a fully-fit squad to choose from, after club captain Brad Barry made a successful and very welcome return at Welling. And Borough's relatively large full-time squad should allow the manager to select the right eleven for each match, with no worries over players returning too early from injury, or needing to play with a niggling knock.

Borough in action at Welling | Picture: Lydia Redman

The other notable and welcome return has been attacking wide man Yahya Bamba. Possibly the fastest striker in the league, and certainly the man to fill opposition full-backs with genuine alarm, Yahya can turn any defence.

Even Torquay and Boreham Wood? Yes indeed, for Bamba – with other Eastbourne forwards – absolutely relishes the one-on-one contests, isolating and exposing defenders and plundering the open spaces behind them.

Torquay United are still working to put behind them a torrid season, on and off the field, which almost saw them relegated in April. They have stabilised, but they are not a team of stars, and Eastbourne will approach the match with no fear.

Then on Tuesday, a relatively short away journey takes the Sports to Hampton and Richmond Borough, a club rebuilding after previous aborted investment plans. The Beavers are hard to beat on their leafy tree-lined patch in the shadow of Hampton Court, and the Sports will need to take their chances.

And just when Murray might have fancied a more straightforward fixture, his squad return home to prepare for the visit of Boreham Wood on Saturday week. The North London outfit tipped Borough out of the FA Cup and are the most experienced, canniest outfit in the division.

It is hard not to notice that Borough are at the summit of the table, from a base camp of tight victories. In fact fifteen of their league points have been garnered from five 1-0 wins! Does the manager regret that statistic?

Murray is phlegmatic as ever. “No, as far as I’m aware, the world over, you only get three points for a win! I am more interested in the solid base and structure of our team. I was most pleased at Welling with the discipline and the solid base and our ability to withstand pressure. You have to do the horrible stuff too! If teams allow us to play, then we’ll play. If we have to fight, then we’ll fight!”

Three games to define a season? Not really, but three games to prove that Eastbourne Borough really are the team to fear.