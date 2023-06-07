'Hugely important' - Horsham FC officially announce formation of new women's team

Horsham FC have officially announced that, from the 2023-24 season, the club will have a women’s team playing in the Sussex County Women & Girls Football League.

The opportunity to have a women’s team comes through the merger of Denne Park Ladies with the Hornets, with the new team being named Horsham FC Women’s.

The team will be managed by UEFA C qualification holder Stephen McGrane, who has been involved in women’s football for the past nine years and gained previous experience at Crawley Town, Horley Town, Roffey and Denne Park, where he was manager last season.

He will be assisted by Karen Bridgewater, who has spent the last two decades helping advance women’s grassroots football through her spells at Haywards Heath, Cowfold and Steyning where, for the last three years, she has worked as the club co-ordinator helping grow the women’s and girl’s section.

Bridgewater also holds a UEFA C coaching qualification and worked alongside McGrane in a dual role with Denne Park last season.

Speaking to the Hornets’ website, club chairman Kevin Borrett said: “The addition of a woman’s community football team to the HFC family is a hugely important part of our future as we serve the town and the local community.

“We are not short of ambition and welcome others to join and support us in what will be a successful part of the club in the future.”

If you would like to be part of this new adventure then trials will take place at the Camping World Community Stadium on Sunday, July 2 and Sunday, July 9, between 12.30pm and 2pm.