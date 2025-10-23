Chichester City coach Darin Killpartrick has paid a heartfelt tribute to Billy Vigar – in the week the popular and much-admired player was laid to rest.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said Billy was a one-off – a humble and hard-working human being and an intelligent, talented footballer who was so willing to learn.

Killpartrick was one of those who spoke at Billy’s funeral on Monday, when family, friends, team-mates and officials from the clubs the 21-year-old played for came together to pay their respects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chi City coach told the Observer that what had happened to Billy had made time stand still.

Billy Vigar in action for Chichester City in a friendly with Horsham | Picture: Neil Holmes

In paying tribute, he told us: “If my kids turn out like Billy, I will be the proudest dad in the world.

“Billy was quite quiet but when he spoke he did so with pure clarity. If you spoke to him about him, his understanding of the game shone through – he had incredible insight for a 21-year-old.

“He was the most humble player I’ve ever known. He was kind, considerate and did everything with so much heart and commitment – he’d go above and beyond in every training session and match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Billy was with Chi for only a short time but he left a huge impression on everyone.

City's players in a minute's applause for Billy Vigar at their first game back after his tragic death

“In his football career he’d had a number of setbacks but after each one he rolled up his sleeves and went again. He was an absolute role model for any young and aspiring footballer.”

Killpartrick paid tribute to Billy’s family, saying it was clear to see they had played such a vital role in making Billy the young man – and fine footballer – he became.

“This has been the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with in all my years in football,” Killpartrick added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re playing for Billy now and we’re talking about him a lot and doing a lot of team bonding. Billy is not someone we are going to forget, that’s for sure – just like we still play with Graeme Gee in our hearts and thoughts.”

On the pitch, City battled to a 2-2 home draw with Billericay last Saturday. Next Tuesday brings a Sussex Senior Cup tie at Eastbourne Borough, another of Billy’s clubs, where a special occasion is planned.