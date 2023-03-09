Adam Hinshelwood admitted Worthing were humiliated and angry after losing 7-2 at Ebbsfleet – but must use the result to spur them on to an upbeat end to the season.

Worthing’s aggregrate score over two clashes with the runaway National South leaders is 13-2 – after a 6-0 defeat at home earlier in the season.

Hinshelwood said the first half didn’t feel like a game that would end 7-2, but a combination of their failure to take chances and a tendency to make mistakes at the back cost them a heavy loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he said the trick now – for him and the players – was to use the hurt as motivation for a season’s end in which they have every chance of reaching the play-offs in their first National League season, and have a Sussex Senior Cup semi-final to play.

Worthing did have their moments at Ebbsfleet - but ended up losing 7-2 | Picture: Mike Gunn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The loss at Ebbsfleet followed Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Slough, where the Rebels couldn’t force a win despite facing only nine men for 50 minutes.

Hinshelwood said: “Ebbsfleet are an unbelievable team. They’ll go up and I think they’ll be a force in the National premier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But in the first half we competed really well and had chances.. It sounds stupid but it actually could have been 3-3 at half-time. But going 3-1 down just before the break was a big setback.

"Then early in the second half Ollie Pearce missed the sort of chance he normally puts away then James Beresford made an error and they were 4-1 up. We gifted them chances and they are ruthless. We felt humiliated, angry and disappointed at the end.

"They are at the level we must aspire to and if we don’t learn from playing teams like this, we won’t progress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hinshelwood was disappointed with the draw at Slough, where the Rebels could not add to a superb Beresford strike against nine men. Now he is ralliyng his squad to get back to winning ways when Bath City visit Woodside Road on Saturday.