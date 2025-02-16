Hunter the hero for Yapton

Scott Hunter coolly scored both Yapton goals and went so close to a hat-trick as they won 2-1 at Milland in Division 2 South of the West Sussex League.

Milland dominated the first half and Yapton did well defensively to keep their hosts at bay. Then, as Yapton turned the tables in the second period, Hunter succeeded in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper in the 50th minute and went through for another goal five minutes later.

His providers were Joey Aldrige and Tom Ayling respectively and he also brought an outstanding save from the home keeper.

Milland rallied in the last few minutes, notched their consolation and several times went close to an equaliser.

