Hurley hopeful Lancing FC can turn corner

By Steve Bone
Published 16th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 12:11 BST
There's a new management team in place at Lancing | Picture: Stephen Goodgerplaceholder image
There's a new management team in place at Lancing | Picture: Stephen Goodger
It was another defeat – but Lancing’s loss to Guernsey gave new joint boss Dale Hurley reason for hope.

As reported last week, Hurley and James Rhodes have been handed the task of turning around the Lancers’ fortunes after a turbulent year-and-a-half.

The duo’s first SCFL Premier match in charge ended in a 2-0 defeat at home to Guernsey on Saturday which left them still rooted to the foot of the table.

Lancing look for a breakthrough against Guernsey | Picture: Stephen Goodgerplaceholder image
Lancing look for a breakthrough against Guernsey | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Hurley told us: “The players did us really proud. We’ve had one session with the group and put the basic structures in place for in and out of possession phases.

“Unfortunately the game plan was altered when we were the wrong side of a poor red card decision, but the players worked so hard down to 10 men.

“On another day we could have scored three or four goals, but we’ll take the positives and use the performance as a platform to grow.”

The schedule has not been kind to the new bosses – they had to take their team to Haywards Heath Town for a top v bottom clash on Tuesday night.

The Lancers were 4-0 down at the break but did limit the damage after that and it ended 7-0

The Lancers have no game on Saturday but go to Worthing United in the Peter Bentley Cup next Tuesday. Hurley said every game was another opportunity to work with the group’.

Tuesday night’s top game – by some distance – was at Shoreham, who were were 5-1 up against Guernsey but lost 7-6.

Get more local sport in the Worthing Herald, out every Thursday.

