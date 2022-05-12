Hurley joins Walsh in Lancing FC management team

Lancing FC, who survived in Isthmian south east through an inter-step play=off a year after being promoted, said: "We are very excited to welcome Dale to the club and look forward to working alongside the management team for the season ahead. Kane Louis will step down from his Joint Manager role, and focus on his playing career, remaining a hugely important asset to the squad, and to the club.

"We are also very pleased that our existing coaching team, including Matt Evans, Mark Stuart and physio Callum Morin, will continue with us for the campaign."

Dale Hurley and Alex Walsh at Lancing FC

Walsh said of the changes: "I am pleased to be staying with Lancing FC and building on from last season. We will be looking to add to the squad and improve our league position. We are also glad to welcome Dale Hurley into the management group next season who will be a great addition for the upcoming campaign."

Hurley said: “I’m excited to be working alongside a good friend in Alex, we’ve been friends away from football for years and have previously worked together at Lewes FC in the youth set up. Working together again was always on the cards, it was a case of when and not if. I’ve also worked with Matt Evans before, and share a similar outlook on playing style. Having Kane as part of the playing squad will be key to any success we have so I’m glad he’s staying on with us.

"I’m looking forward to building on the brilliant work Lancing did last season by remaining in Isthmian South East. An incredible achievement which is our foundation to build on this upcoming season. Steve and the committee have been very welcoming, I’ll see you at Culver Road in the new season.”

Louis said: “After joining the club as a player and assistant with the previous management team where our season was cut short due to the pandemic, which also led to some of the management stepping away. I offered to take on the role of 1st team manager along with providing a mentoring service for the young 1st team players, I thought it would be a great fit for the club and current times and circumstances especially for young people.

"These both ended up being a success through difficult times where we won the supplementary shield for the season and helped some young people progress in football and in life via work opportunities, overcoming personal difficulties and more.

"I have had a great time since joining as a player and then onto what would be joint manager with Rhodesy and Matt and then with Alex. After gaining promotion last year into what we knew was going to be a tough season in a tough league I was more than up for the challenge of holding our own and staying in this league, which we accomplished.