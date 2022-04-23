Hurstpierpoint footballers show they can walk the walk

Walking football sessions are being run by Hurstpierpoint FC

But look a little more carefully, and you’ll notice that this game is being played with a difference.

Hurstpierpoint FC’s Walking Football sessions have grown in popularity over the past couple of years, and there’s an opportunity for more players to dust off their boots and get playing.

Dispelling the myth that football is a ‘young man’s game’, a mixed bag of age, gender and skill of the participants make the games interesting, varied and very enjoyable. The ‘beautiful game’ really is open to all, and adaptations in the walking game allow players to play into their sixties, seventies, and beyond.

Two pitches are booked on a Tuesday for an hour from 6pm, and back-to-back sessions run at 5pm and 6pm on a Friday, usually 7-a-side.

The games, though played with a certain degree of passion and enthusiasm, are never taken too seriously with patience, tolerance and enjoyment the guiding principles. One of the Tuesday sessions is a little more relaxed when it comes to defining ‘walking’, for those who have the occasional burst from midfield in them, or who are hoping to break into Gareth Southgate’s squad.